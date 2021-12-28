AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.62%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.14%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.70%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

5) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.51%

7) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 

0.50%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.48%

9) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%

10) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.44%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.18%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.67%

Communications - Media

5.61%

Services

3.34%

Basic

3.33%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.98%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.83%

Capital Goods

2.48%

Technology

2.47%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.42%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.36%

Transportation - Services

0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.60%

Transportation - Airlines

0.32%

Other Industrial

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

46.72%

Credit Default Swaps

20.32%

SUBTOTAL

20.32%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.31%

Finance

1.76%

Insurance

1.44%

REITs

1.26%

Brokerage

0.48%

Other Finance

0.42%

SUBTOTAL

7.67%

Utility

Electric

1.32%

SUBTOTAL

1.32%

SUBTOTAL

76.03%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.43%

Insurance

0.94%

Finance

0.67%

REITs

0.24%

Brokerage

0.11%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.41%

Industrial

Basic

0.92%

Energy

0.54%

Transportation - Airlines

0.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.44%

Technology

0.27%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.23%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.22%

Capital Goods

0.21%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.10%

Services

0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.70%

Utility

Electric

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

9.12%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

5.59%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.49%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.40%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

6.84%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.38%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.61%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.51%

Energy

0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.58%

Capital Goods

0.41%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.40%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.34%

Technology

0.14%

Services

0.06%

Communications - Media

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.26%

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.51%

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Finance

0.02%

Other Finance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.63%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

5.27%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.19%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.06%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.27%

Interest Rate Futures

5.05%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.86%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.77%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71%

Capital Goods

0.57%

Energy

0.40%

Other Industrial

0.29%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%

Services

0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.55%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

5.02%

Global Governments

3.59%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

2.79%

SUBTOTAL

2.79%

Common Stocks

1.81%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.10%

SUBTOTAL

1.10%

Total Return Swaps

0.89%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.37%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.47%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.23%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

0.35%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.10%

Warrants

0.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.41%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

1.67%

Cash

0.11%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.76%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.91%

Swaps Offsets

-27.52%

SUBTOTAL

-32.43%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

72.19%

United Kingdom

3.26%

Canada

2.12%

France

1.63%

Luxembourg

1.53%

Brazil

1.30%

Spain

1.17%

Mexico

1.13%

Nigeria

0.81%

China

0.74%

Germany

0.72%

Ukraine

0.67%

Egypt

0.67%

Argentina

0.67%

Bahrain

0.66%

Switzerland

0.65%

Dominican Republic

0.62%

Colombia

0.55%

Italy

0.54%

Zambia

0.53%

Ivory Coast

0.52%

Finland

0.49%

Israel

0.47%

Sweden

0.42%

Netherlands

0.41%

Ghana

0.37%

Angola

0.36%

Oman

0.35%

Senegal

0.34%

India

0.34%

Macau

0.33%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.31%

Peru

0.31%

Australia

0.29%

Gabon

0.25%

South Africa

0.24%

Jamaica

0.22%

Indonesia

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.22%

El Salvador

0.20%

Ireland

0.20%

Ecuador

0.17%

Denmark

0.13%

Turkey

0.12%

Japan

0.10%

Chile

0.10%

Bermuda

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Panama

0.07%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.03%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Czech Republic

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.45%

Canadian Dollar

0.12%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Norwegian Krone

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

South Korean Won

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Russian Rubles

-0.02%

Colombian Peso

-0.10%

Euro

-0.49%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.32%

AA

0.29%

A

0.72%

BBB

14.45%

BB

36.15%

B

26.39%

CCC

8.70%

CC

0.18%

C

0.14%

D

0.22%

Not Rated

4.95%

Short Term Investments

1.67%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.41%

N/A

3.23%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.02%

1 to 5 years

44.49%

5 to 10 years

36.12%

10 to 20 years

6.10%

20 to 30 years

3.17%

More Than 30 years

0.22%

Other

1.88%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.95%

Average Bond Price:

100.96

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

27.77%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

27.77%

Average Maturity:

5.91  Years

Effective Duration:

4.46  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,093.87 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.69

Number of Holdings:

1643

Portfolio Turnover:

51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

