AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 2.46% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.28% 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 0.875%, 4/15/19

1.82% 4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.59% 5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.69% 6) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.59% 7) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.58% 8) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.494%, 1/25/37 0.57% 9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 8.125%, 5/15/21

0.54% 10) Turkey Government Bond 11.10%, 5/15/19 0.52%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

6.87% Communications - Media

4.43% Basic

3.64% Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.48% Communications - Telecommunications

2.69% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.31% Services

1.69% Capital Goods

1.65% Technology

1.51% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.49% Transportation - Services

0.86% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.86% Other Industrial

0.71% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.36% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.19% SUBTOTAL

32.74% Credit Default Swaps

12.79% SUBTOTAL

12.79% Financial Institutions



Banking

4.35% Finance

1.34% Insurance

0.83% Other Finance

0.50% REITS

0.23% Brokerage

0.13% SUBTOTAL

7.38% Utility



Electric

1.14% Natural Gas

0.17% SUBTOTAL

1.31% SUBTOTAL

54.22% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

9.69% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.94% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.92% SUBTOTAL

11.55% Global Governments

9.89% Interest Rate Futures

7.71% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

5.42% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.86% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.15% SUBTOTAL

7.43% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Credit Default Swaps

1.49% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

1.79% Insurance

1.77% REITS

0.30% SUBTOTAL

3.86% Industrial



Basic

0.67% Technology

0.49% Energy

0.37% Capital Goods

0.24% Communications - Telecommunications

0.24% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19% Other Industrial

0.14% Communications - Media

0.14% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08% Services

0.06% Transportation - Airlines

0.03% SUBTOTAL

2.76% Utility



Electric

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.00% SUBTOTAL

6.64% Total Return Swaps

4.84% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.49% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89% Basic

0.80% Energy

0.62% Communications - Telecommunications

0.42% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20% Capital Goods

0.17% Transportation - Services

0.16% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06% Technology

0.05% Transportation - Airlines

0.03% SUBTOTAL

3.40% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.47% Finance

0.04% Insurance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.52% Utility



Electric

0.28% SUBTOTAL

0.28% SUBTOTAL

4.20% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.13% Energy

0.61% Capital Goods

0.49% Services

0.47% Technology

0.38% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23% Other Industrial

0.14% Communications - Telecommunications

0.12% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09% Basic

0.09% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02% SUBTOTAL

4.07% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.09% SUBTOTAL

0.09% SUBTOTAL

4.16% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

2.67% SUBTOTAL

2.67% Common Stocks

2.24% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

1.03% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.35% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.10% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

1.49% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47% Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.30% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.28% Utility

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.30% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.27% Interest Rate Swaps

0.23% Options Purchased - Calls



Options on Forward Contracts

0.18% Options on Equities

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.20% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.19% SUBTOTAL

0.19% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.18% SUBTOTAL

0.18% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

0.09% SUBTOTAL

0.09% Warrants

0.04% Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset

0.04% SUBTOTAL

0.04% Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Forward Contracts

0.03% SUBTOTAL

0.03% Swaptions

-0.01% Put Options Written

-0.03% Call Options Written

-0.06% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.15% Equity Futures



Equity Index Futures

-2.30% SUBTOTAL

-2.30% Net Cash Equivalents



Cash

2.70% Investment Companies

0.69% Bank Loans

0.03% Foreign Currency

-0.01% SUBTOTAL

3.41% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-5.26% Swaps Offsets

-25.77% SUBTOTAL

-31.03% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

67.82% Brazil

4.36% United Kingdom

2.32% Canada

2.03% France

1.72% Luxembourg

1.50% Netherlands

1.50% Argentina

1.39% Turkey

1.13% Dominican Republic

1.13% Italy

1.04% Spain

0.94% Ireland

0.89% Switzerland

0.85% Mexico

0.72% Colombia

0.65% Ivory Coast

0.51% South Africa

0.50% Sri Lanka

0.48% India

0.47% Ukraine

0.47% Nigeria

0.45% Russia

0.42% Zambia

0.40% Cayman Islands

0.38% Indonesia

0.36% Jamaica

0.35% United Arab Emirates

0.33% Egypt

0.27% Gabon

0.25% Denmark

0.24% Germany

0.23% Mongolia

0.23% Honduras

0.23% Angola

0.22% Malaysia

0.21% Norway

0.20% Israel

0.20% Guatemala

0.18% Sweden

0.18% Venezuela

0.17% Bahrain

0.16% Ecuador

0.16% Ghana

0.15% Macau

0.15% Kenya

0.15% Costa Rica

0.13% El Salvador

0.13% Lebanon

0.12% Cameroon

0.11% Uruguay

0.11% Kazakhstan

0.09% Trinidad & Tobago

0.09% Peru

0.08% Senegal

0.08% Australia

0.07% China

0.06% Iraq

0.06% Jordan

0.05% Finland

0.05% Belgium

0.03% Chile

0.03% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

97.63% Indian Rupee

1.63% Australian Dollar

1.44% Malaysian Ringgit

0.92% Norwegian Krone

0.86% Chilean Peso

0.78% South African Rand

0.75% Argentine Peso

0.60% South Korean Won

0.50% Euro

0.39% Brazilian Real

0.31% Dominican Peso

0.27% Swedish Krona

0.26% Sri Lankan Rupee

0.18% Japanese Yen

0.15% Taiwan New Dollar

0.01% Great British Pound

-0.02% Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.16% Polish Zloty

-0.26% Colombian Peso

-0.51% Canadian Dollar

-1.02% New Turkish Lira

-1.10% Mexican Peso

-1.27% Swiss Franc

-2.34% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

8.35% AA

0.88% A

3.06% BBB

13.98% BB

28.76% B

26.25% CCC

5.17% CC

0.45% C

0.31% D

0.14% Not Rated

6.28% Short Term Investments

0.73% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.15% N/A

6.79% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

10.24% 1 to 5 years

40.01% 5 to 10 years

37.50% 10 to 20 years

5.87% 20 to 30 years

3.06% More Than 30 years

1.05% Other

2.27% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.35% Average Bond Price:

98.2 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

49.17% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

49.17% Average Maturity:

6.94 Years Effective Duration:

4.03 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,097.98 Million Net Asset Value:

$12.73 Number of Holdings:

1363 Portfolio Turnover:

34%





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.







The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

