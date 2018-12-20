AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.46%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.28%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

1.82%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.59%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.69%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.59%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.58%

8) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.494%, 1/25/37 

0.57%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.54%

10) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.52%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.87%

Communications - Media

4.43%

Basic

3.64%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.69%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.31%

Services

1.69%

Capital Goods

1.65%

Technology

1.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.49%

Transportation - Services

0.86%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.86%

Other Industrial

0.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.36%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

32.74%

Credit Default Swaps

12.79%

SUBTOTAL

12.79%

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.35%

Finance

1.34%

Insurance

0.83%

Other Finance

0.50%

REITS

0.23%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.38%

Utility

Electric

1.14%

Natural Gas

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

1.31%

SUBTOTAL

54.22%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.69%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.94%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.92%

SUBTOTAL

11.55%

Global Governments

9.89%

Interest Rate Futures

7.71%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

5.42%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.86%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

7.43%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

1.49%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

1.79%

Insurance

1.77%

REITS

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

3.86%

Industrial

Basic

0.67%

Technology

0.49%

Energy

0.37%

Capital Goods

0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.24%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.14%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.76%

Utility

Electric

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.00%

SUBTOTAL

6.64%

Total Return Swaps

4.84%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.49%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%

Basic

0.80%

Energy

0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.42%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%

Capital Goods

0.17%

Transportation - Services

0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Technology

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.40%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.47%

Finance

0.04%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Utility

Electric

0.28%

SUBTOTAL

0.28%

SUBTOTAL

4.20%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.13%

Energy

0.61%

Capital Goods

0.49%

Services

0.47%

Technology

0.38%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23%

Other Industrial

0.14%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%

Basic

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.07%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

4.16%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

2.67%

SUBTOTAL

2.67%

Common Stocks

2.24%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

1.03%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.35%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.10%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.30%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.28%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.30%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.27%

Interest Rate Swaps

0.23%

Options Purchased - Calls

Options on Forward Contracts

0.18%

Options on Equities

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Warrants

0.04%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

0.04%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Forward Contracts

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.03%

Swaptions

-0.01%

Put Options Written

-0.03%

Call Options Written

-0.06%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.15%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

-2.30%

SUBTOTAL

-2.30%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

2.70%

Investment Companies

0.69%

Bank Loans

0.03%

Foreign Currency

-0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.41%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-5.26%

Swaps Offsets

-25.77%

SUBTOTAL

-31.03%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.82%

Brazil

4.36%

United Kingdom

2.32%

Canada

2.03%

France

1.72%

Luxembourg

1.50%

Netherlands

1.50%

Argentina

1.39%

Turkey

1.13%

Dominican Republic

1.13%

Italy

1.04%

Spain

0.94%

Ireland

0.89%

Switzerland

0.85%

Mexico

0.72%

Colombia

0.65%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

South Africa

0.50%

Sri Lanka

0.48%

India

0.47%

Ukraine

0.47%

Nigeria

0.45%

Russia

0.42%

Zambia

0.40%

Cayman Islands

0.38%

Indonesia

0.36%

Jamaica

0.35%

United Arab Emirates

0.33%

Egypt

0.27%

Gabon

0.25%

Denmark

0.24%

Germany

0.23%

Mongolia

0.23%

Honduras

0.23%

Angola

0.22%

Malaysia

0.21%

Norway

0.20%

Israel

0.20%

Guatemala

0.18%

Sweden

0.18%

Venezuela

0.17%

Bahrain

0.16%

Ecuador

0.16%

Ghana

0.15%

Macau

0.15%

Kenya

0.15%

Costa Rica

0.13%

El Salvador

0.13%

Lebanon

0.12%

Cameroon

0.11%

Uruguay

0.11%

Kazakhstan

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.09%

Peru

0.08%

Senegal

0.08%

Australia

0.07%

China

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

Belgium

0.03%

Chile

0.03%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.63%

Indian Rupee

1.63%

Australian Dollar

1.44%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.92%

Norwegian Krone

0.86%

Chilean Peso

0.78%

South African Rand

0.75%

Argentine Peso

0.60%

South Korean Won

0.50%

Euro

0.39%

Brazilian Real

0.31%

Dominican Peso

0.27%

Swedish Krona

0.26%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.18%

Japanese Yen

0.15%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Great British Pound

-0.02%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.16%

Polish Zloty

-0.26%

Colombian Peso

-0.51%

Canadian Dollar

-1.02%

New Turkish Lira

-1.10%

Mexican Peso

-1.27%

Swiss Franc

-2.34%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

8.35%

AA

0.88%

A

3.06%

BBB

13.98%

BB

28.76%

B

26.25%

CCC

5.17%

CC

0.45%

C

0.31%

D

0.14%

Not Rated

6.28%

Short Term Investments

0.73%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.15%

N/A

6.79%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

10.24%

1 to 5 years

40.01%

5 to 10 years

37.50%

10 to 20 years

5.87%

20 to 30 years

3.06%

More Than 30 years

1.05%

Other

2.27%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.35%

Average Bond Price:

98.2

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

49.17%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

49.17%

Average Maturity:

6.94  Years

Effective Duration:

4.03  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,097.98 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.73

Number of Holdings:

1363

Portfolio Turnover:

34%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

