AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Sep 23, 2019, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.46%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.26%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.90%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.74%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.75%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.66%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.63%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

9) Republic of South Africa Government Bond Series 2030 8.00%, 1/31/30 

0.60%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.58%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

3.35%

Communications - Media

3.22%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.81%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.75%

Basic

2.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.87%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.71%

Capital Goods

1.62%

Services

1.25%

Technology

1.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.80%

Transportation - Services

0.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.24%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

24.43%

Credit Default Swaps

19.06%

SUBTOTAL

19.06%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.96%

Finance

1.31%

Other Finance

0.70%

Insurance

0.65%

REITS

0.50%

Brokerage

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

6.27%

Utility

Electric

0.83%

SUBTOTAL

0.83%

SUBTOTAL

50.59%

Global Governments

11.60%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.54%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.77%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.70%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

9.59%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.93%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.07%

Insurance

1.95%

REITS

0.41%

SUBTOTAL

5.43%

Industrial

Technology

0.68%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.66%

Basic

0.48%

Energy

0.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.32%

Communications - Media

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Services

0.07%

Transportation - Airlines

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.99%

SUBTOTAL

9.42%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.16%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.80%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

8.15%

Interest Rate Futures

6.32%

Total Return Swaps

4.80%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.24%

Capital Goods

0.51%

Technology

0.49%

Services

0.46%

Energy

0.41%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.10%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.09%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.12%

Finance

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

4.31%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.85%

Basic

0.78%

Energy

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.36%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Capital Goods

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.11%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25%

REITS

0.21%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

3.86%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.88%

Common Stocks

1.66%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.70%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.33%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.23%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.50%

SUBTOTAL

0.50%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.35%

SUBTOTAL

0.35%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.29%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.05%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Put Options Written

-0.02%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.67%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

7.56%

U.S. Treasury Bills

2.64%

Cash

1.02%

Governments - Treasuries

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

11.81%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.28%

Swaps Offsets

-31.09%

SUBTOTAL

-37.37%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.01%

Brazil

3.93%

Indonesia

3.02%

United Kingdom

1.95%

France

1.45%

Luxembourg

1.40%

Canada

1.39%

Netherlands

1.32%

Egypt

1.09%

Italy

0.96%

Colombia

0.92%

Dominican Republic

0.90%

Turkey

0.89%

Switzerland

0.86%

Spain

0.78%

South Africa

0.72%

Russia

0.72%

Nigeria

0.70%

Ireland

0.63%

Ukraine

0.58%

Argentina

0.57%

Mexico

0.51%

Kenya

0.47%

Ecuador

0.47%

Oman

0.44%

Ivory Coast

0.44%

India

0.42%

Sri Lanka

0.41%

Bahrain

0.37%

Zambia

0.37%

Finland

0.34%

Angola

0.31%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Germany

0.31%

Mongolia

0.29%

Honduras

0.27%

Gabon

0.27%

Sweden

0.26%

China

0.26%

Bermuda

0.25%

Senegal

0.24%

Lebanon

0.23%

Norway

0.18%

Denmark

0.17%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Macau

0.16%

El Salvador

0.16%

Jamaica

0.15%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

Venezuela

0.11%

Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.09%

Ghana

0.09%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Chile

0.02%

Pakistan

0.02%

Australia

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.93%

Japanese Yen

0.85%

Egypt Pound

0.51%

Russian Rubles

0.46%

Brazilian Real

0.43%

Indian Rupee

0.29%

Nigerian Naira

0.08%

Argentine Peso

0.05%

Colombian Peso

0.03%

Mexican Peso

0.02%

Swiss Franc

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.02%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.03%

Chilean Peso

-0.20%

Euro

-0.42%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.75%

AA

1.35%

A

1.93%

BBB

17.29%

BB

25.43%

B

21.59%

CCC

5.16%

CC

0.27%

C

0.14%

D

0.02%

Not Rated

5.48%

Short Term Investments

10.79%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.67%

N/A

4.47%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

18.66%

1 to 5 years

44.14%

5 to 10 years

27.24%

10 to 20 years

5.70%

20 to 30 years

2.37%

More Than 30 years

0.22%

Other

1.67%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.16%

Average Bond Price:

103.26

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

35.44%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

35.44%

Average Maturity:

5.01  Years

Effective Duration:

3.78  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,133.56 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.15

Number of Holdings:

1266

Portfolio Turnover:

40%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Conference Call...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Sep 23, 2019, 18:00 ET