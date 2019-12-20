AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2019.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.40% 2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 2.20% 3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 1.92% 4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.69% 5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.73% 6) Republic of South Africa Government Bond Series 2030 8.00%, 1/31/30 0.69% 7) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 0.67% 8) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 0.64% 9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.61% 10) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.60%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

3.50% Energy

2.89% Basic

2.62% Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.48% Communications - Telecommunications

2.44% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.07% Capital Goods

1.81% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.69% Services

1.18% Technology

1.16% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.81% Transportation - Services

0.55% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.32% Other Industrial

0.31% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.23% SUBTOTAL

24.06% Credit Default Swaps

23.16% SUBTOTAL

23.16% Financial Institutions



Banking

3.06% Finance

0.91% Insurance

0.72% Other Finance

0.67% REITS

0.52% Brokerage

0.23% SUBTOTAL

6.11% Utility



Electric

0.67% SUBTOTAL

0.67% SUBTOTAL

54.00% Global Governments

11.88% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.24% Credit Default Swaps

0.77% SUBTOTAL

10.01% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

3.04% Insurance

1.89% REITS

0.58% SUBTOTAL

5.51% Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.63% Basic

0.57% Technology

0.53% Energy

0.50% Communications - Telecommunications

0.37% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.27% Capital Goods

0.20% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19% Other Industrial

0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13% Communications - Media

0.12% Services

0.07% SUBTOTAL

3.73% Utility



Electric

0.08% SUBTOTAL

0.08% SUBTOTAL

9.32% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

7.27% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.74% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.65% Agency Fixed Rate

0.64% SUBTOTAL

9.30% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

6.45% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.78% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.10% SUBTOTAL

8.33% Interest Rate Futures

6.04% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.27% Capital Goods

0.64% Technology

0.48% Services

0.47% Energy

0.33% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15% Communications - Media

0.14% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11% Communications - Telecommunications

0.10% Other Industrial

0.09% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03% SUBTOTAL

4.30% Financial Institutions



Finance

0.12% Insurance

0.12% SUBTOTAL

0.24% Utility



Electric

0.13% SUBTOTAL

0.13% SUBTOTAL

4.67% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.92% Basic

0.77% Communications - Telecommunications

0.34% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.32% Energy

0.27% Other Industrial

0.09% Transportation - Services

0.04% Capital Goods

0.03% Transportation - Airlines

0.02% SUBTOTAL

2.80% Utility



Electric

0.25% SUBTOTAL

0.25% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.10% REITS

0.09% Finance

0.03% Insurance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.23% SUBTOTAL

3.28% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.91% Common Stocks

1.66% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.80% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.32% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

1.39% Total Return Swaps

0.87% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48% SUBTOTAL

0.48% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.48% SUBTOTAL

0.48% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.29% Utility

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.31% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.15% SUBTOTAL

0.15% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

0.08% SUBTOTAL

0.08% Warrants

0.02% Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.02% Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.01% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.52% Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

10.14% Governments - Treasuries

0.71% Cash

0.49% SUBTOTAL

11.34% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-6.06% Swaps Offsets

-30.70% SUBTOTAL

-36.76% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

65.37% Brazil

3.89% Indonesia

2.99% United Kingdom

2.10% Canada

1.74% Luxembourg

1.33% Netherlands

1.27% France

1.20% Egypt

1.05% Argentina

1.01% Colombia

0.90% Dominican Republic

0.89% Switzerland

0.88% Italy

0.88% Nigeria

0.86% Spain

0.83% South Africa

0.82% Russia

0.76% Ireland

0.72% Turkey

0.66% Mexico

0.59% Ukraine

0.58% Bahrain

0.48% Ivory Coast

0.48% Kenya

0.47% Oman

0.45% Sri Lanka

0.40% Ecuador

0.38% Angola

0.38% Finland

0.35% India

0.33% United Arab Emirates

0.31% Costa Rica

0.30% Mongolia

0.29% Zambia

0.29% Gabon

0.28% Honduras

0.27% Senegal

0.25% Bermuda

0.25% Sweden

0.23% Norway

0.19% Denmark

0.17% Jamaica

0.17% Hong Kong

0.16% Germany

0.16% Macau

0.16% El Salvador

0.16% Cayman Islands

0.14% Cameroon

0.12% Lebanon

0.10% Australia

0.10% Israel

0.09% Peru

0.09% China

0.09% Ghana

0.09% Venezuela

0.08% Trinidad & Tobago

0.08% Kazakhstan

0.07% Chile

0.06% Iraq

0.06% Jordan

0.06% Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.05% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02% Pakistan

0.02% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

97.51% Japanese Yen

0.82% Egypt Pound

0.53% Brazilian Real

0.42% Russian Rubles

0.42% Indian Rupee

0.29% Nigerian Naira

0.25% Indonesian Rupiah

0.09% Canadian Dollar

0.06% Argentine Peso

0.04% Colombian Peso

0.03% Great British Pound

0.02% Mexican Peso

0.02% Swiss Franc

0.01% Malaysian Ringgit

0.01% New Turkish Lira

0.01% Norwegian Krone

-0.01% Euro

-0.52% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

6.54% AA

1.29% A

1.55% BBB

17.67% BB

24.91% B

21.08% CCC

6.22% CC

0.30% C

0.12% D

0.05% Not Rated

5.46% Short Term Investments

10.85% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.52% N/A

4.48% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

19.05% 1 to 5 years

43.72% 5 to 10 years

26.62% 10 to 20 years

6.31% 20 to 30 years

2.39% More Than 30 years

0.23% Other

1.68% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.28% Average Bond Price:

102.97 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

38.27% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

38.27% Average Maturity:

5.00 Years Effective Duration:

3.70 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,136.40 Million Net Asset Value:

$13.18 Number of Holdings:

1495 Portfolio Turnover:

40%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

