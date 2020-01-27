AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jan 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.35%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.28%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.93%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.65%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.76%

6) Republic of South Africa Government Bond Series 2030 8.00%, 1/31/30 

0.73%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.71%

8) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.68%

9) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.60%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.59%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.48%

Energy

2.96%

Basic

2.55%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.33%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.13%

Capital Goods

1.80%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.59%

Services

1.25%

Technology

1.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.64%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.32%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

23.72%

Credit Default Swaps

23.52%

SUBTOTAL

23.52%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.09%

Finance

0.91%

Insurance

0.74%

Other Finance

0.64%

REITS

0.52%

Brokerage

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.13%

Utility

Electric

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

54.17%

Global Governments

11.77%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.42%

Credit Default Swaps

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

10.19%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.05%

Insurance

1.87%

REITS

0.57%

SUBTOTAL

5.49%

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.65%

Basic

0.56%

Technology

0.53%

Energy

0.50%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.18%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.11%

Services

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.70%

Utility

Electric

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

9.26%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.08%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.71%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.62%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.60%

SUBTOTAL

9.01%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.46%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.73%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

8.29%

Interest Rate Futures

7.54%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.27%

Capital Goods

0.64%

Technology

0.58%

Energy

0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.49%

Services

0.47%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.88%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.11%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

Utility

Electric

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

5.25%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.86%

Basic

0.74%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.41%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.25%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Capital Goods

0.02%

Transportation - Airlines

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

2.69%

Utility

Electric

0.25%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.09%

REITS

0.04%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

3.08%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

3.02%

Common Stocks

1.63%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.77%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.31%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.25%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.34%

Total Return Swaps

0.87%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.28%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.30%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.27%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.01%

Options Purchased - Puts

Swaptions

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.30%

SUBTOTAL

-0.30%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.39%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

10.34%

Governments - Treasuries

0.71%

Cash

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

11.27%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.63%

Swaps Offsets

-30.53%

SUBTOTAL

-38.16%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.67%

Brazil

3.95%

Indonesia

3.00%

United Kingdom

2.08%

Canada

1.75%

Luxembourg

1.30%

Netherlands

1.27%

Argentina

1.20%

France

1.19%

Egypt

1.04%

Colombia

0.94%

Dominican Republic

0.89%

Italy

0.88%

South Africa

0.84%

Nigeria

0.84%

Spain

0.84%

Russia

0.78%

Switzerland

0.75%

Turkey

0.66%

Ukraine

0.58%

Mexico

0.56%

Ireland

0.51%

Ivory Coast

0.49%

Bahrain

0.48%

Kenya

0.47%

Oman

0.45%

Sri Lanka

0.40%

Angola

0.40%

Finland

0.35%

Ecuador

0.32%

India

0.31%

Costa Rica

0.31%

United Arab Emirates

0.30%

Zambia

0.29%

Mongolia

0.29%

Gabon

0.28%

Honduras

0.27%

Senegal

0.25%

Bermuda

0.25%

Sweden

0.23%

Norway

0.18%

Jamaica

0.17%

Denmark

0.17%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Germany

0.16%

El Salvador

0.16%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

Chile

0.11%

Australia

0.10%

Lebanon

0.10%

Macau

0.09%

Israel

0.09%

Ghana

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

Venezuela

0.08%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

China

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.55%

Japanese Yen

0.81%

Egypt Pound

0.53%

Russian Rubles

0.50%

Brazilian Real

0.43%

Indian Rupee

0.29%

Nigerian Naira

0.25%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.09%

Argentine Peso

0.06%

Canadian Dollar

0.03%

Colombian Peso

0.03%

Great British Pound

0.03%

Mexican Peso

0.03%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.03%

Euro

-0.62%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.42%

AA

1.26%

A

1.52%

BBB

17.68%

BB

24.68%

B

21.76%

CCC

6.52%

CC

0.28%

C

0.11%

D

0.05%

Not Rated

5.33%

Short Term Investments

11.05%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.39%

N/A

3.73%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

19.09%

1 to 5 years

45.62%

5 to 10 years

24.65%

10 to 20 years

6.49%

20 to 30 years

2.08%

More Than 30 years

0.41%

Other

1.66%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.31%

Average Bond Price:

104.09

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

38.07%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.07%

Average Maturity:

4.86  Years

Effective Duration:

3.74  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,153.60 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.38

Number of Holdings:

1733

Portfolio Turnover:

40%




 

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

