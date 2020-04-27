AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Apr 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

























Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %





1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

3.17%





2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

2.25%





3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.19%





4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.96%





5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.80%





6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.67%





7) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.63%





8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.62%





9) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%





10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.55%














Investment Type

Portfolio %





Corporates - Non-Investment Grade







Credit Default Swaps

33.98%





SUBTOTAL

33.98%





Industrial







Communications - Media

3.46%





Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.03%





Basic

2.86%





Communications - Telecommunications

2.40%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.22%





Capital Goods

2.09%





Energy

2.05%





Services

1.67%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.41%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.07%





Technology

1.05%





Transportation - Services

0.56%





Other Industrial

0.35%





Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.26%





Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.25%





SUBTOTAL

24.73%





Financial Institutions







Banking

3.41%





Finance

0.95%





Insurance

0.81%





REITS

0.70%





Other Finance

0.56%





Brokerage

0.28%





SUBTOTAL

6.71%





Utility







Electric

0.81%





SUBTOTAL

0.81%





SUBTOTAL

66.23%





Global Governments

11.56%





Corporates - Investment Grade







Financial Institutions







Banking

3.19%





Insurance

1.98%





REITS

0.46%





Finance

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

5.64%





Industrial







Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97%





Basic

0.86%





Technology

0.60%





Communications - Media

0.53%





Energy

0.51%





Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.37%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.30%





Capital Goods

0.20%





Other Industrial

0.16%





Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%





Services

0.09%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.07%





SUBTOTAL

5.22%





Utility







Electric

0.09%





SUBTOTAL

0.09%





SUBTOTAL

10.95%





Collateralized Mortgage Obligations







Risk Share Floating Rate

7.72%





Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.74%





Agency Fixed Rate

0.66%





Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.65%





SUBTOTAL

9.77%





Emerging Markets - Sovereigns







Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.92%





Credit Default Swaps

0.77%





SUBTOTAL

9.69%





Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities







Credit Default Swaps

6.04%





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.86%





Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%





SUBTOTAL

7.99%





Bank Loans







Industrial







Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.19%





Technology

0.88%





Services

0.58%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.53%





Capital Goods

0.52%





Energy

0.34%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.28%





Communications - Media

0.15%





Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.14%





Other Industrial

0.13%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%





Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%





Basic

0.04%





SUBTOTAL

5.08%





Financial Institutions







Insurance

0.14%





Finance

0.12%





SUBTOTAL

0.26%





Utility







Electric

0.19%





SUBTOTAL

0.19%





SUBTOTAL

5.53%





Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds







Industrial







Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.54%





Basic

0.46%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%





Energy

0.28%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.27%





Other Industrial

0.10%





Transportation - Services

0.05%





Communications - Media

0.04%





Capital Goods

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

2.05%





Utility







Electric

0.40%





SUBTOTAL

0.40%





Financial Institutions







Banking

0.06%





Insurance

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

0.07%





SUBTOTAL

2.52%





Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.22%





Asset-Backed Securities







Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.76%





Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.33%





Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26%





Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

1.36%





Total Return Swaps

1.25%





Common Stocks

0.88%





Collateralized Loan Obligations







CLO - Floating Rate

0.86%





SUBTOTAL

0.86%





Currency Instruments







Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.76%





SUBTOTAL

0.76%





Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.62%





Quasi-Sovereigns







Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.56%





SUBTOTAL

0.56%





Investment Companies







Funds and Investment Trusts

0.51%





SUBTOTAL

0.51%





Preferred Stocks







Financial Institutions

0.28%





Utility

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

0.30%





Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26%





Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02%





Warrants

0.01%





Whole Loan Trusts







Performing Asset

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

0.01%





Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.18%





Interest Rate Futures

-0.51%





Net Cash Equivalents







Investment Companies

7.81%





Cash

4.75%





Governments - Treasuries

0.75%





Foreign Currency

-0.04%





SUBTOTAL

13.27%





Derivative Offsets







Futures Offsets

0.62%





Swaps Offsets

-47.06%





SUBTOTAL

-46.44%





Total

100.00%














Country Breakdown

Portfolio %





United States

68.73%





Brazil

3.90%





United Kingdom

2.29%





Canada

1.66%





France

1.34%





Egypt

1.29%





Netherlands

1.27%





Luxembourg

1.01%





Dominican Republic

0.92%





Italy

0.89%





Argentina

0.87%





Colombia

0.85%





Cayman Islands

0.85%





Switzerland

0.77%





Indonesia

0.75%





Russia

0.75%





Turkey

0.73%





Spain

0.73%





Mexico

0.67%





Ukraine

0.67%





Kenya

0.52%





Ivory Coast

0.51%





Nigeria

0.51%





Ireland

0.50%





Bahrain

0.45%





Oman

0.44%





United Arab Emirates

0.36%





Finland

0.36%





Zambia

0.31%





Bermuda

0.31%





Honduras

0.31%





Costa Rica

0.30%





Mongolia

0.30%





Sri Lanka

0.28%





Denmark

0.27%





Senegal

0.26%





Gabon

0.25%





Ghana

0.25%





Sweden

0.22%





South Africa

0.19%





Norway

0.17%





Hong Kong

0.17%





Angola

0.17%





Jamaica

0.16%





Germany

0.15%





El Salvador

0.14%





Cameroon

0.12%





Ecuador

0.12%





Israel

0.11%





Australia

0.11%





Chile

0.10%





Macau

0.10%





Peru

0.09%





Trinidad & Tobago

0.09%





Venezuela

0.08%





Kazakhstan

0.07%





Jordan

0.06%





Iraq

0.06%





Lebanon

0.05%





India

0.02%





Pakistan

0.02%





Total Investments

100.00%














Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %





United States Dollar

97.65%





Japanese Yen

0.80%





Egypt Pound

0.64%





Indian Rupee

0.33%





Russian Rubles

0.16%





Brazilian Real

0.15%





Nigerian Naira

0.11%





Pakistan Rupee

0.11%





Euro

0.08%





Argentine Peso

0.06%





South African Rand

0.04%





Mexican Peso

0.03%





Norwegian Krone

0.02%





Colombian Peso

0.01%





Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%





New Zealand Dollar

0.01%





Swedish Krona

0.01%





Australian Dollar

-0.01%





Great British Pound

-0.05%





Indonesian Rupiah

-0.06%





Canadian Dollar

-0.10%





Total Net Assets

100.00%














Credit Rating

Portfolio %





AAA

13.41%





AA

1.84%





A

2.32%





BBB

16.67%





BB

23.30%





B

17.48%





CCC

6.88%





CC

0.41%





C

0.11%





D

0.03%





Not Rated

5.65%





Short Term Investments

8.55%





Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.18%





N/A

3.53%





Total

100.00%














Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %





Less than 1 year

8.57%





1 to 5 years

43.87%





5 to 10 years

36.96%





10 to 20 years

7.10%





20 to 30 years

2.21%





More Than 30 years

0.39%





Other

0.90%





Total Net Assets

100.00%














Portfolio Statistics:







Average Coupon:

7.62%





Average Bond Price:

91.67





Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):






Bank Borrowing:

0.00%





Investment Operations:

53.32%





Preferred stock:

0.00%





Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%





VMTP Shares:

0.00%





Total Fund Leverage:

53.32%





Average Maturity:

5.83  Years





Effective Duration:

3.91  Years





Total Net Assets:

$926.17 Million





Net Asset Value:

$10.74





Number of Holdings:

1523





Portfolio Turnover:

40%














* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



























The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.









