AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.63%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

2.11%

3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.98%

4) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.73%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.65%

6) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.63%

7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

8) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.60%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.57%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.47%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Credit Default Swaps

30.56%

SUBTOTAL

30.56%

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.14%

Basic

3.07%

Energy

2.88%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.08%

Capital Goods

2.08%

Services

1.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.15%

Technology

1.02%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.63%

Transportation - Services

0.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.33%

Other Industrial

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

27.18%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.07%

Insurance

0.93%

REITS

0.90%

Finance

0.88%

Other Finance

0.35%

Brokerage

0.33%

SUBTOTAL

5.46%

Utility

Electric

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

64.00%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.46%

Basic

1.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.91%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.88%

Technology

0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.48%

Communications - Media

0.47%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.45%

Transportation - Airlines

0.34%

Services

0.32%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Transportation - Services

0.22%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

8.27%

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.38%

Insurance

1.98%

REITS

0.38%

Finance

0.28%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

8.15%

Utility

Electric

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

16.57%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.52%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.73%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.61%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.60%

SUBTOTAL

11.46%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.56%

Global Governments

9.55%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.82%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.46%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.37%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.02%

Technology

0.86%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.57%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Services

0.48%

Energy

0.37%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

Other Industrial

0.12%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.78%

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.13%

Insurance

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.26%

Utility

Electric

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

5.24%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

0.60%

Energy

0.54%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.32%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.28%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

Communications - Media

0.04%

Capital Goods

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

2.32%

Utility

Electric

0.41%

SUBTOTAL

0.41%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Other Finance

0.02%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

2.81%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.01%

Interest Rate Futures

1.52%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.36%

SUBTOTAL

1.36%

Total Return Swaps

1.30%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.11%

SUBTOTAL

1.11%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.52%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.11%

Common Stocks

0.89%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.53%

SUBTOTAL

0.53%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.26%

Utility

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.29%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.17%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.34%

SUBTOTAL

-0.34%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

4.19%

Investment Companies

1.14%

Governments - Treasuries

0.28%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.59%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-1.51%

Swaps Offsets

-40.67%

SUBTOTAL

-42.18%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.48%

Brazil

4.29%

United Kingdom

2.32%

Canada

1.65%

Mexico

1.47%

Egypt

1.37%

Netherlands

1.31%

France

1.25%

Cayman Islands

1.08%

Argentina

1.03%

Dominican Republic

0.93%

Colombia

0.92%

Italy

0.88%

Luxembourg

0.83%

Indonesia

0.82%

Russia

0.82%

Switzerland

0.81%

Spain

0.76%

Ukraine

0.70%

Bahrain

0.65%

Ireland

0.62%

Nigeria

0.56%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

Kenya

0.49%

Angola

0.47%

Oman

0.46%

South Africa

0.43%

Bermuda

0.40%

United Arab Emirates

0.40%

Finland

0.39%

Gabon

0.32%

Zambia

0.31%

Honduras

0.29%

Mongolia

0.29%

El Salvador

0.29%

Ghana

0.28%

Costa Rica

0.27%

Denmark

0.27%

Senegal

0.26%

Sweden

0.24%

Ecuador

0.23%

Germany

0.21%

Hong Kong

0.18%

Norway

0.17%

Sri Lanka

0.15%

Israel

0.11%

Peru

0.11%

Australia

0.11%

Chile

0.11%

Macau

0.10%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Jamaica

0.07%

Turkey

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

China

0.05%

Venezuela

0.05%

Lebanon

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

India

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.71%

Japanese Yen

0.76%

Indian Rupee

0.32%

Egypt Pound

0.28%

Russian Rubles

0.20%

Brazilian Real

0.12%

Nigerian Naira

0.10%

Argentine Peso

0.06%

Mexican Peso

0.04%

Great British Pound

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.03%

Canadian Dollar

-0.09%

Euro

-0.47%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

11.00%

AA

1.63%

A

2.44%

BBB

22.83%

BB

24.72%

B

19.17%

CCC

6.86%

CC

1.64%

C

0.11%

D

0.17%

Not Rated

5.39%

Short Term Investments

1.42%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

N/A

2.74%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

5.10%

1 to 5 years

52.32%

5 to 10 years

30.91%

10 to 20 years

6.96%

20 to 30 years

3.42%

More Than 30 years

0.39%

Other

0.90%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.84%

Average Bond Price:

97.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

47.36%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

47.36%

Average Maturity:

6.17  Years

Effective Duration:

4.26  Years

Total Net Assets:

$991.91 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.50

Number of Holdings:

1515

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

