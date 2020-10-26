AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2020.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27


2.49%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21

1.74%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28


1.57%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41

0.96%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29

0.70%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27

0.64%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24

0.56%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24

0.49%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29


0.44%

10) Oman Government International Bond  4.125%, 1/17/23

0.40%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

3.35%

Communications - Media

3.24%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.10%

Basic

2.96%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.82%

Capital Goods

2.50%

Services

2.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.05%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.01%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.62%

Technology

1.59%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.49%

Transportation - Services

0.54%

Other Industrial

0.33%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.31%

Transportation - Airlines

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

30.18%

Credit Default Swaps

29.12%

SUBTOTAL

29.12%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.53%

Finance

0.93%

REITS

0.77%

Insurance

0.71%

Brokerage

0.49%

Other Finance

0.44%

SUBTOTAL

5.87%

Utility

Electric

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

65.76%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.38%

Insurance

2.00%

Finance

0.57%

REITS

0.44%

Brokerage

0.14%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

8.55%

Industrial

Energy

1.47%

Basic

1.01%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.91%

Technology

0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.73%

Transportation - Airlines

0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.41%

Transportation - Services

0.34%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Services

0.26%

Other Industrial

0.18%

Capital Goods

0.18%

Communications - Media

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

7.20%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

15.81%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.16%

Credit Default Swaps

0.47%

SUBTOTAL

10.63%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

8.42%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.67%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.56%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.52%

SUBTOTAL

10.17%

Global Governments

7.91%

Interest Rate Futures

6.36%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.57%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.32%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.98%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.14%

Technology

0.85%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.53%

Services

0.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27%

Energy

0.20%

Communications - Media

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.79%

Utility

Electric

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

5.14%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.21%

Energy

0.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.28%

Capital Goods

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

3.45%

Utility

Electric

0.39%

SUBTOTAL

0.39%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

3.90%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.74%

Total Return Swaps

1.37%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.32%

SUBTOTAL

1.32%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.10%

SUBTOTAL

1.10%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.51%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.08%

Common Stocks

1.06%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.52%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.37%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.12%

Industrial

0.09%

Utility

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

Warrants

0.02%

Options Purchased - Puts

Swaptions

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.99%

Investment Companies

0.59%

Governments - Treasuries

0.27%

Foreign Currency

-0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.82%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.38%

Swaps Offsets

-37.18%

SUBTOTAL

-43.56%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.19%

Brazil

4.56%

United Kingdom

2.55%

Canada

1.62%

Mexico

1.60%

Egypt

1.32%

Netherlands

1.20%

France

1.13%

Colombia

1.12%

Argentina

1.01%

Dominican Republic

1.01%

Cayman Islands

0.97%

Italy

0.91%

Switzerland

0.88%

Luxembourg

0.84%

Indonesia

0.79%

Ukraine

0.78%

Bahrain

0.75%

Spain

0.70%

Russia

0.68%

Nigeria

0.57%

Ireland

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.50%

Kenya

0.49%

Oman

0.47%

South Africa

0.42%

Finland

0.39%

United Arab Emirates

0.38%

Zambia

0.37%

Angola

0.37%

Bermuda

0.36%

Sweden

0.34%

Gabon

0.32%

Germany

0.30%

Costa Rica

0.30%

Ecuador

0.30%

Honduras

0.29%

El Salvador

0.29%

Macau

0.29%

Denmark

0.27%

Ghana

0.27%

Senegal

0.26%

Mongolia

0.26%

Israel

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.20%

Chile

0.18%

Norway

0.16%

Turkey

0.16%

Australia

0.15%

Jamaica

0.14%

Peru

0.11%

Japan

0.10%

China

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Sri Lanka

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Venezuela

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.70%

Japanese Yen

0.73%

Indian Rupee

0.31%

Egypt Pound

0.27%

Russian Rubles

0.18%

Nigerian Naira

0.09%

Mexican Peso

0.05%

Great British Pound

0.03%

Argentine Peso

0.02%

Colombian Peso

0.02%

South Korean Won

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Swedish Krona

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Australian Dollar

-0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Polish Zloty

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.03%

Canadian Dollar

-0.12%

Euro

-0.73%

Brazilian Real

-1.53%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.71%

AA

1.39%

A

1.54%

BBB

22.27%

BB

26.45%

B

21.99%

CCC

8.30%

CC

0.46%

C

0.10%

D

0.30%

Not Rated

6.08%

Short Term Investments

0.86%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

N/A

3.60%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

6.01%

1 to 5 years

55.05%

5 to 10 years

26.66%

10 to 20 years

7.50%

20 to 30 years

3.31%

More Than 30 years

0.39%

Other

1.08%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.60%

Average Bond Price:

101.47

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

44.44%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

44.44%

Average Maturity:

5.77  Years

Effective Duration:

4.51  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,048.21 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.16

Number of Holdings:

1608

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

