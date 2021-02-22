AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Feb 22, 2021, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2021.
|
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/23
|
2.64%
|
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
|
1.86%
|
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
|
1.32%
|
4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41
|
0.82%
|
5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
|
0.64%
|
6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
|
0.56%
|
7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
|
0.53%
|
8) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
|
0.49%
|
9) Oman Government International Bond 4.125%, 1/17/23
|
0.39%
|
10) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 7.25%, 4/01/23
|
0.39%
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
6.36%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
3.52%
|
Communications - Media
|
3.50%
|
Basic
|
2.79%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.60%
|
Capital Goods
|
2.48%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
2.45%
|
Services
|
2.21%
|
Technology
|
2.05%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
1.86%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
1.76%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
1.71%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.47%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.35%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.17%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.14%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
34.42%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
26.36%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
26.36%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.29%
|
Finance
|
1.02%
|
REITS
|
0.97%
|
Insurance
|
0.91%
|
Other Finance
|
0.44%
|
Brokerage
|
0.33%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.96%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.54%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.54%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
67.28%
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
10.90%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
0.46%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
11.36%
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
4.34%
|
Insurance
|
1.49%
|
Finance
|
0.46%
|
REITS
|
0.24%
|
Other Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.55%
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
0.84%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.61%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.57%
|
Energy
|
0.48%
|
Technology
|
0.26%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.20%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.19%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.14%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.13%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.07%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.05%
|
Services
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.58%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
10.13%
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
7.74%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.59%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.48%
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.44%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
9.25%
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
8.81%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
4.90%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
1.24%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.09%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.23%
|
Global Governments
|
5.61%
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
1.15%
|
Technology
|
0.91%
|
Services
|
0.58%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.48%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.46%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.31%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.29%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.26%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.16%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.11%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
0.08%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.08%
|
Basic
|
0.05%
|
Energy
|
0.05%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.99%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.17%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.17%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.28%
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.68%
|
Energy
|
0.79%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.59%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.43%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.26%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.24%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.08%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.11%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.38%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.38%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.07%
|
Banking
|
0.05%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.14%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.63%
|
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
|
2.64%
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
1.49%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.49%
|
Common Stocks
|
1.47%
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
1.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.26%
|
Total Return Swaps
|
0.98%
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.44%
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.27%
|
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
|
0.25%
|
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.97%
|
Investment Companies
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.50%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.50%
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.34%
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Financial Institutions
|
0.23%
|
Industrial
|
0.10%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.33%
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.25%
|
Currency Instruments
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
0.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.12%
|
Warrants
|
0.05%
|
Equity Futures
|
Equity Index Futures
|
-0.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-0.12%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.33%
|
Net Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
3.14%
|
Governments - Treasuries
|
0.34%
|
Foreign Currency
|
-0.02%
|
Cash
|
-0.18%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.28%
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-8.89%
|
Swaps Offsets
|
-32.92%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-41.81%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
65.06%
|
Brazil
|
5.23%
|
United Kingdom
|
2.68%
|
Mexico
|
1.88%
|
Canada
|
1.79%
|
Egypt
|
1.38%
|
Colombia
|
1.10%
|
Luxembourg
|
1.06%
|
Dominican Republic
|
1.01%
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.99%
|
Argentina
|
0.86%
|
Switzerland
|
0.85%
|
Nigeria
|
0.81%
|
Ukraine
|
0.80%
|
Italy
|
0.77%
|
Bahrain
|
0.73%
|
France
|
0.73%
|
Russia
|
0.65%
|
Ivory Coast
|
0.63%
|
Spain
|
0.59%
|
Oman
|
0.59%
|
Zambia
|
0.52%
|
Netherlands
|
0.52%
|
Kenya
|
0.49%
|
Sweden
|
0.47%
|
Gabon
|
0.43%
|
Angola
|
0.42%
|
South Africa
|
0.41%
|
Senegal
|
0.40%
|
Finland
|
0.39%
|
Ghana
|
0.38%
|
Macau
|
0.36%
|
Germany
|
0.34%
|
El Salvador
|
0.31%
|
Costa Rica
|
0.29%
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.27%
|
Denmark
|
0.26%
|
Ireland
|
0.26%
|
Peru
|
0.25%
|
Honduras
|
0.25%
|
Indonesia
|
0.25%
|
Hong Kong
|
0.23%
|
Ecuador
|
0.23%
|
Israel
|
0.22%
|
India
|
0.20%
|
Turkey
|
0.18%
|
Chile
|
0.18%
|
Jamaica
|
0.17%
|
Mongolia
|
0.16%
|
Bermuda
|
0.13%
|
Australia
|
0.13%
|
Japan
|
0.11%
|
Kazakhstan
|
0.07%
|
Venezuela
|
0.07%
|
Jordan
|
0.06%
|
Guatemala
|
0.06%
|
United Arab Emirates
|
0.06%
|
Iraq
|
0.05%
|
Morocco
|
0.05%
|
Kuwait
|
0.04%
|
China
|
0.03%
|
Lebanon
|
0.03%
|
Sri Lanka
|
0.03%
|
Pakistan
|
0.02%
|
Belgium
|
0.02%
|
Norway
|
0.01%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States Dollar
|
98.23%
|
Brazilian Real
|
0.50%
|
South African Rand
|
0.48%
|
Russian Rubles
|
0.47%
|
Egypt Pound
|
0.42%
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
0.25%
|
Mexican Peso
|
0.24%
|
Great British Pound
|
0.05%
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.03%
|
Nigerian Naira
|
0.02%
|
Argentine Peso
|
0.01%
|
Malaysian Ringgit
|
0.01%
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.01%
|
Swedish Krona
|
0.01%
|
Taiwan New Dollar
|
0.01%
|
Swiss Franc
|
-0.01%
|
Polish Zloty
|
-0.01%
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.10%
|
Euro
|
-0.62%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
5.15%
|
AA
|
0.86%
|
A
|
0.82%
|
BBB
|
16.61%
|
BB
|
29.78%
|
B
|
25.58%
|
CCC
|
9.83%
|
CC
|
0.27%
|
C
|
0.10%
|
D
|
0.68%
|
Not Rated
|
5.68%
|
Short Term Investments
|
3.47%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.33%
|
N/A
|
1.50%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
5.93%
|
1 to 5 years
|
61.11%
|
5 to 10 years
|
21.45%
|
10 to 20 years
|
5.81%
|
20 to 30 years
|
3.61%
|
More Than 30 years
|
0.57%
|
Other
|
1.52%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
7.57%
|
Average Bond Price:
|
104.39
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
41.83%
|
Preferred stock:
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
41.83%
|
Average Maturity:
|
5.41 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.40 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$1,115.03 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$12.93
|
Number of Holdings:
|
1623
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
32%
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
