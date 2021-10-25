AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.80%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.26%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.70%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.59%

6) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

7) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 

0.50%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.49%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  1.125%, 7/09/35 

0.47%

10) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.46%


Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.85%

Communications - Media

5.78%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.53%

Services

3.53%

Basic

3.23%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.00%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.99%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.85%

Capital Goods

2.73%

Technology

2.61%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.50%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.65%

Transportation - Services

0.57%

Transportation - Airlines

0.47%

Other Industrial

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

45.67%

Credit Default Swaps

20.04%

SUBTOTAL

20.04%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.24%

Finance

1.74%

REITs

1.42%

Insurance

0.90%

Brokerage

0.38%

Other Finance

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

6.92%

Utility

Electric

1.08%

SUBTOTAL

1.08%

SUBTOTAL

73.71%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.61%

Insurance

1.69%

Finance

0.55%

REITs

0.26%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.25%

Industrial

Basic

1.01%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.54%

Energy

0.53%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.49%

Transportation - Airlines

0.44%

Technology

0.24%

Capital Goods

0.21%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.07%

Services

0.06%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

4.61%

Utility

Electric

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

10.87%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

6.10%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.49%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.42%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

7.37%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.90%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

7.13%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.00%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.03%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.05%

Interest Rate Futures

4.64%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.43%

Energy

0.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.60%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39%

Capital Goods

0.35%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.16%

Services

0.07%

Communications - Media

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.80%

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.28%

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.41%

Utility

Electric

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

4.57%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.75%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.70%

Technology

0.70%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%

Services

0.18%

Other Industrial

0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.09%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

4.54%

Global Governments

3.87%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

2.00%

SUBTOTAL

2.00%

Common Stocks

1.79%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.19%

SUBTOTAL

1.19%

Total Return Swaps

0.91%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.24%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.21%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.17%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.63%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.36%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.46%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.11%

SUBTOTAL

0.11%

Warrants

0.05%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.04%

Investment Companies

0.86%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.88%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.73%

Swaps Offsets

-26.67%

SUBTOTAL

-31.40%

Total

100.00%


Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

72.37%

United Kingdom

3.02%

Canada

2.24%

France

1.55%

Luxembourg

1.47%

Brazil

1.39%

Mexico

1.18%

Spain

1.04%

Switzerland

0.85%

Nigeria

0.79%

Argentina

0.78%

Germany

0.74%

Ukraine

0.71%

Egypt

0.71%

Bahrain

0.67%

Dominican Republic

0.63%

Italy

0.56%

Ivory Coast

0.54%

Zambia

0.52%

China

0.50%

Oman

0.50%

Colombia

0.50%

Finland

0.48%

Netherlands

0.43%

Sweden

0.43%

Angola

0.40%

Ghana

0.39%

Senegal

0.35%

Macau

0.34%

Gabon

0.34%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

Hong Kong

0.24%

Israel

0.24%

El Salvador

0.23%

Peru

0.23%

Jamaica

0.23%

Indonesia

0.22%

India

0.20%

South Africa

0.19%

Ecuador

0.17%

Denmark

0.13%

Turkey

0.12%

Japan

0.11%

Chile

0.10%

Panama

0.10%

Ireland

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.09%

Venezuela

0.07%

Guatemala

0.04%

Bermuda

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.04%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Czech Republic

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%


Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.35%

Canadian Dollar

0.11%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Indian Rupee

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Russian Rubles

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.10%

Euro

-0.41%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

4.02%

AA

0.40%

A

0.72%

BBB

14.80%

BB

34.48%

B

27.19%

CCC

8.57%

CC

0.20%

C

0.17%

D

0.20%

Not Rated

4.81%

Short Term Investments

0.86%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

N/A

3.64%

Total

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

9.64%

1 to 5 years

52.01%

5 to 10 years

27.46%

10 to 20 years

5.56%

20 to 30 years

3.25%

More Than 30 years

0.24%

Other

1.84%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.95%

Average Bond Price:

103.24

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

24.15%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

24.15%

Average Maturity:

5.41  Years

Effective Duration:

4.40  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,119.57 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.98

Number of Holdings:

1611

Portfolio Turnover:

51%


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

