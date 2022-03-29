AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 29, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2022.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.64%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

1.12%

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.67%

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.67%

5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.61%

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.54%

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.52%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.50%

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.49%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 05/01/29

0.47%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.74%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.33%

Communications - Media

6.24%

Basic

3.45%

Services

3.37%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.87%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.76%

Technology

2.68%

Capital Goods

2.63%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.57%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.56%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.77%

Transportation - Services

0.76%

Transportation - Airlines

0.34%

Other Industrial

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

46.57%

Credit Default Swaps

20.66%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.27%

Finance

1.81%

REITs

1.42%

Insurance

0.64%

Other Finance

0.50%

Brokerage

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

7.12%

Utility

Electric

1.29%

Other Utility

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

1.47%

SUBTOTAL

75.82%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.53%

Insurance

1.51%

Finance

0.67%

REITs

0.24%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.09%

Industrial

Basic

0.90%

Energy

0.72%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.70%

Transportation - Airlines

0.45%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.42%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.34%

Capital Goods

0.22%

Other Industrial

0.18%

Communications - Media

0.13%

Technology

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Services

0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

4.41%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

10.56%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.77%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.47%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.39%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.35%

SUBTOTAL

5.98%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.48%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.09%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.59%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.41%

Energy

0.80%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64%

Capital Goods

0.44%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.36%

Technology

0.19%

Transportation - Services

0.07%

Services

0.06%

Communications - Media

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.43%

Utility

Electric

0.45%

SUBTOTAL

0.45%

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.30%

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Finance

0.02%

Other Finance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.42%

SUBTOTAL

5.30%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

5.01%

Credit Default Swaps

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

5.25%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.86%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.79%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.73%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Energy

0.42%

Other Industrial

0.30%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Services

0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.63%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.26%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.28%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

5.14%

Interest Rate Futures

4.53%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

3.58%

SUBTOTAL

3.58%

Global Governments

3.48%

Common Stocks

1.70%

Total Return Swaps

1.42%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.95%

SUBTOTAL

0.95%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.37%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.47%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.13%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Warrants

0.07%

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.02%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.10%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.88%

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.96%

SUBTOTAL

2.84%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.48%

Swap Offsets

-29.08%

SUBTOTAL

-33.56%

TOTAL

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

73.17%

United Kingdom

3.35%

Canada

1.96%

France

1.72%

Luxembourg

1.64%

Brazil

1.39%

Spain

1.20%

Mexico

1.16%

Germany

0.77%

Nigeria

0.77%

Italy

0.66%

Switzerland

0.63%

Bahrain

0.61%

Dominican Republic

0.61%

Colombia

0.55%

China

0.54%

Argentina

0.53%

India

0.48%

Israel

0.47%

Netherlands

0.47%

Cote D'Ivoire

0.44%

Finland

0.42%

Sweden

0.42%

Zambia

0.40%

Macau

0.36%

Oman

0.35%

Ghana

0.34%

Peru

0.32%

Angola

0.31%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.31%

Senegal

0.29%

Australia

0.28%

Egypt

0.28%

Ukraine

0.26%

Gabon

0.23%

Indonesia

0.22%

Jamaica

0.22%

Ireland

0.21%

Hong Kong

0.20%

Ecuador

0.19%

South Africa

0.19%

El Salvador

0.18%

Denmark

0.14%

Turkey

0.12%

Japan

0.11%

Chile

0.10%

Czech Republic

0.09%

Guatemala

0.08%

Panama

0.06%

Bermuda

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Venezuela

0.04%

Morocco

0.03%

Belgium

0.02%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.34%

Canadian Dollar

0.12%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Pound Sterling

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

New Taiwan Dollar

0.01%

Australian Dollar

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01%

Polish Zloty

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.10%

Euro

-0.36%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

4.51%

AA

0.12%

A

1.11%

BBB

13.24%

BB

37.55%

B

25.96%

CCC

8.25%

CC

0.16%

C

0.09%

D

0.17%

Not Rated

4.39%

Short Term Investments

0.96%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.11%

N/A

3.60%

Total

100.00%



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

4.32%

1 To 5 Years

38.52%

5 To 10 Years

46.03%

10 To 20 Years

5.09%

20 To 30 Years

2.59%

More than 30 Years

1.68%

Other

1.77%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.94%

Average Bond Price:

97.88

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

27.43%

Preferred Stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

27.43%

Average Maturity:

    6.82 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.38 Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,048.55 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.16

Total Number of Holdings:

1,665

Portfolio Turnover:

51.00%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

