AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.64% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

1.12% 3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.67% 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.67% 5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.61% 6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.54% 7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.52% 8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.50% 9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.49% 10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 05/01/29

0.47%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

6.74% Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.33% Communications - Media

6.24% Basic

3.45% Services

3.37% Communications - Telecommunications

2.87% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.76% Technology

2.68% Capital Goods

2.63% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.57% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.56% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.34% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.77% Transportation - Services

0.76% Transportation - Airlines

0.34% Other Industrial

0.16% SUBTOTAL

46.57% Credit Default Swaps

20.66% Financial Institutions



Banking

2.27% Finance

1.81% REITs

1.42% Insurance

0.64% Other Finance

0.50% Brokerage

0.48% SUBTOTAL

7.12% Utility



Electric

1.29% Other Utility

0.18% SUBTOTAL

1.47% SUBTOTAL

75.82% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

3.53% Insurance

1.51% Finance

0.67% REITs

0.24% Brokerage

0.12% Other Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

6.09% Industrial



Basic

0.90% Energy

0.72% Communications - Telecommunications

0.70% Transportation - Airlines

0.45% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.42% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.34% Capital Goods

0.22% Other Industrial

0.18% Communications - Media

0.13% Technology

0.12% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11% Services

0.07% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05% SUBTOTAL

4.41% Utility



Electric

0.06% SUBTOTAL

0.06% SUBTOTAL

10.56% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

4.77% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.47% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.39% Agency Fixed Rate

0.35% SUBTOTAL

5.98% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

4.48% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.09% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02% SUBTOTAL

5.59% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.41% Energy

0.80% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64% Capital Goods

0.44% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42% Communications - Telecommunications

0.36% Technology

0.19% Transportation - Services

0.07% Services

0.06% Communications - Media

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.43% Utility



Electric

0.45% SUBTOTAL

0.45% Financial Institutions



REITs

0.30% Banking

0.05% Insurance

0.04% Finance

0.02% Other Finance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.42% SUBTOTAL

5.30% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

5.01% Credit Default Swaps

0.24% SUBTOTAL

5.25% Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology

0.86% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.79% Communications - Telecommunications

0.73% Capital Goods

0.54% Energy

0.42% Other Industrial

0.30% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.26% Communications - Media

0.23% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21% Services

0.17% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.63% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.26% Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.28% Utility



Electric

0.23% SUBTOTAL

0.23% SUBTOTAL

5.14% Interest Rate Futures

4.53% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

3.58% SUBTOTAL

3.58% Global Governments

3.48% Common Stocks

1.70% Total Return Swaps

1.42% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.95% SUBTOTAL

0.95% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48% Preferred Stocks



Industrial

0.37% Financial Institutions

0.10% SUBTOTAL

0.47% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.13% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07% SUBTOTAL

0.20% Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.09% SUBTOTAL

0.09% Warrants

0.07% Interest Rate Swaps

-0.02% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.10% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

1.88% Funds and Investment Trusts

0.96% SUBTOTAL

2.84% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-4.48% Swap Offsets

-29.08% SUBTOTAL

-33.56% TOTAL

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

73.17% United Kingdom

3.35% Canada

1.96% France

1.72% Luxembourg

1.64% Brazil

1.39% Spain

1.20% Mexico

1.16% Germany

0.77% Nigeria

0.77% Italy

0.66% Switzerland

0.63% Bahrain

0.61% Dominican Republic

0.61% Colombia

0.55% China

0.54% Argentina

0.53% India

0.48% Israel

0.47% Netherlands

0.47% Cote D'Ivoire

0.44% Finland

0.42% Sweden

0.42% Zambia

0.40% Macau

0.36% Oman

0.35% Ghana

0.34% Peru

0.32% Angola

0.31% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.31% Senegal

0.29% Australia

0.28% Egypt

0.28% Ukraine

0.26% Gabon

0.23% Indonesia

0.22% Jamaica

0.22% Ireland

0.21% Hong Kong

0.20% Ecuador

0.19% South Africa

0.19% El Salvador

0.18% Denmark

0.14% Turkey

0.12% Japan

0.11% Chile

0.10% Czech Republic

0.09% Guatemala

0.08% Panama

0.06% Bermuda

0.04% Kuwait

0.04% Venezuela

0.04% Morocco

0.03% Belgium

0.02% Cayman Islands

0.02% Norway

0.01% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.34% Canadian Dollar

0.12% Argentine Peso

0.01% Pound Sterling

0.01% Norwegian Krone

0.01% Singapore Dollar

0.01% New Taiwan Dollar

0.01% Australian Dollar

-0.01% Chilean Peso

-0.01% Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01% New Zealand Dollar

-0.01% Polish Zloty

-0.01% Colombian Peso

-0.10% Euro

-0.36% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

4.51% AA

0.12% A

1.11% BBB

13.24% BB

37.55% B

25.96% CCC

8.25% CC

0.16% C

0.09% D

0.17% Not Rated

4.39% Short Term Investments

0.96% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.11% N/A

3.60% Total

100.00%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.32% 1 To 5 Years

38.52% 5 To 10 Years

46.03% 10 To 20 Years

5.09% 20 To 30 Years

2.59% More than 30 Years

1.68% Other

1.77% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

6.94% Average Bond Price:

97.88 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

27.43% Preferred Stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

27.43% Average Maturity:

6.82 Years Effective Duration:

4.38 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,048.55 Million Net Asset Value:

$12.16 Total Number of Holdings:

1,665 Portfolio Turnover:

51.00%





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.