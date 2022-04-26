AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Apr 26, 2022, 16:06 ET
New York, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2022.
|
AB Global High Income Fund
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
1.60%
|
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
|
1.09%
|
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
0.66%
|
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
|
0.65%
|
5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
0.60%
|
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
|
0.54%
|
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
|
0.52%
|
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
|
0.50%
|
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
|
0.49%
|
10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 05/01/29
|
0.43%
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
6.72%
|
Communications - Media
|
6.59%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
6.06%
|
Services
|
3.39%
|
Basic
|
3.20%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
2.80%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
2.77%
|
Capital Goods
|
2.76%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.76%
|
Technology
|
2.74%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
2.55%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
2.29%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.77%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.76%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.34%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.16%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
46.66%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
20.84%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.28%
|
Finance
|
1.78%
|
REITs
|
1.42%
|
Insurance
|
0.67%
|
Other Finance
|
0.50%
|
Brokerage
|
0.48%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
7.13%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.17%
|
Other Utility
|
0.18%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.35%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
75.98%
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.94%
|
Insurance
|
1.48%
|
Finance
|
0.66%
|
REITs
|
0.25%
|
Brokerage
|
0.12%
|
Other Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.47%
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
0.73%
|
Basic
|
0.67%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.67%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.44%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.41%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.34%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.32%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.22%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.18%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.15%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.11%
|
Technology
|
0.07%
|
Services
|
0.05%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.36%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.06%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.06%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
9.89%
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
4.64%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.46%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.38%
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.34%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.82%
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.43%
|
Energy
|
0.81%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.63%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.51%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.51%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.29%
|
Technology
|
0.19%
|
Services
|
0.07%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.07%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.55%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.59%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.59%
|
Financial Institutions
|
REITs
|
0.27%
|
Banking
|
0.05%
|
Insurance
|
0.04%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
Other Finance
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.39%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.53%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
4.42%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
1.09%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.53%
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
5.22%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
0.25%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.47%
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Technology
|
0.84%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.79%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.74%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.54%
|
Energy
|
0.43%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.30%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.26%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.23%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.21%
|
Services
|
0.17%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.08%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.63%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.26%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.28%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.24%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.24%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.15%
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
4.38%
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
3.60%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.60%
|
Global Governments
|
3.39%
|
Common Stocks
|
1.91%
|
Total Return Swaps
|
1.50%
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
0.97%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.97%
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrials
|
0.39%
|
Financials
|
0.10%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.49%
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.47%
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.24%
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.09%
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.07%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.16%
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
Currency Instruments
|
0.15%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.15%
|
Warrants
|
0.07%
|
Interest Rate Swaps
|
-0.01%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.10%
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Cash
|
1.19%
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.77%
|
U.S. Treasury Bills
|
0.09%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.05%
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-4.53%
|
Swap Offsets
|
-28.11%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-32.64%
|
TOTAL
|
100.00%
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
72.40%
|
United Kingdom
|
3.36%
|
Canada
|
1.96%
|
France
|
1.68%
|
Luxembourg
|
1.62%
|
Brazil
|
1.51%
|
Spain
|
1.25%
|
Mexico
|
1.23%
|
Germany
|
0.97%
|
Nigeria
|
0.78%
|
Italy
|
0.70%
|
Bahrain
|
0.63%
|
Switzerland
|
0.63%
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.60%
|
Colombia
|
0.57%
|
Argentina
|
0.56%
|
India
|
0.53%
|
China
|
0.51%
|
Israel
|
0.48%
|
Netherlands
|
0.46%
|
Cote D'Ivoire
|
0.45%
|
Finland
|
0.42%
|
Sweden
|
0.42%
|
Zambia
|
0.40%
|
Ghana
|
0.37%
|
Macau
|
0.35%
|
Oman
|
0.35%
|
Ukraine
|
0.34%
|
Peru
|
0.33%
|
Angola
|
0.32%
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.32%
|
Egypt
|
0.31%
|
Senegal
|
0.30%
|
Australia
|
0.29%
|
Gabon
|
0.24%
|
Indonesia
|
0.23%
|
Jamaica
|
0.23%
|
Ireland
|
0.21%
|
South Africa
|
0.21%
|
Hong Kong
|
0.19%
|
Ecuador
|
0.18%
|
El Salvador
|
0.16%
|
Denmark
|
0.14%
|
Turkey
|
0.12%
|
Japan
|
0.10%
|
Czech Republic
|
0.09%
|
Mauritius
|
0.09%
|
Guatemala
|
0.08%
|
Venezuela
|
0.07%
|
Chile
|
0.05%
|
Bermuda
|
0.04%
|
Kuwait
|
0.04%
|
Morocco
|
0.04%
|
Panama
|
0.04%
|
Belgium
|
0.02%
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.02%
|
Norway
|
0.01%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
100.26%
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.11%
|
Pound Sterling
|
0.02%
|
Argentine Peso
|
0.01%
|
Brazilian Real
|
0.01%
|
Mexican Peso
|
0.01%
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.01%
|
Singapore Dollar
|
0.01%
|
Australian Dollar
|
-0.01%
|
Chilean Peso
|
-0.01%
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
-0.01%
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
-0.01%
|
Polish Zloty
|
-0.01%
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.11%
|
Euro
|
-0.28%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
4.35%
|
AA
|
0.12%
|
A
|
1.25%
|
BBB
|
12.40%
|
BB
|
38.30%
|
B
|
26.29%
|
CCC
|
8.48%
|
CC
|
0.16%
|
C
|
0.12%
|
D
|
0.10%
|
Not Rated
|
4.35%
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.86%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.10%
|
N/A
|
3.32%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
6.42%
|
1 To 5 Years
|
41.76%
|
5 To 10 Years
|
40.98%
|
10 To 20 Years
|
5.28%
|
20 To 30 Years
|
2.34%
|
More than 30 Years
|
1.24%
|
Other
|
1.98%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
6.96%
|
Average Bond Price:
|
96.68
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
27.58%
|
Preferred Stock:
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
27.58%
|
Average Maturity:
|
6.11 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.28 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$1,036.96 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$12.03
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
1,656
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
51.00%
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
