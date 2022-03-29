AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2022.
|
AB National Municipal Income Fund
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.44%
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
|
2.11%
|
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
|
1.90%
|
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
|
1.73%
|
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.68%
|
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
1.58%
|
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
|
1.55%
|
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.50%
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
|
1.49%
|
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
|
1.44%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
21.85%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
7.64%
|
Airport
|
7.62%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
5.85%
|
Electric Utility
|
5.22%
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.71%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.38%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
2.15%
|
Water & Sewer
|
2.13%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
1.01%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
0.99%
|
Port
|
0.68%
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.46%
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
0.34%
|
Senior Living
|
0.25%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
61.28%
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
14.70%
|
State G.O.
|
7.64%
|
Local G.O.
|
2.76%
|
Assessment District
|
2.06%
|
State Lease
|
1.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
28.28%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.59%
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.47%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.47%
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.23%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.23%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
0.15%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
12.09%
|
Illinois
|
11.11%
|
New York
|
10.23%
|
New Jersey
|
8.23%
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.58%
|
Florida
|
4.73%
|
Connecticut
|
4.61%
|
Texas
|
3.96%
|
Michigan
|
3.70%
|
Wisconsin
|
3.37%
|
South Carolina
|
3.06%
|
Alabama
|
2.41%
|
North Carolina
|
1.99%
|
Ohio
|
1.94%
|
Nebraska
|
1.90%
|
Colorado
|
1.79%
|
Georgia
|
1.78%
|
Oklahoma
|
1.76%
|
Minnesota
|
1.50%
|
Arizona
|
1.43%
|
Tennessee
|
1.39%
|
Utah
|
1.17%
|
Maryland
|
1.09%
|
Virginia
|
1.07%
|
District of Columbia
|
0.94%
|
Kansas
|
0.86%
|
Kentucky
|
0.80%
|
West Virginia
|
0.66%
|
Massachusetts
|
0.53%
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.53%
|
Hawaii
|
0.40%
|
Arkansas
|
0.32%
|
Indiana
|
0.19%
|
Iowa
|
0.19%
|
Louisiana
|
0.18%
|
Washington
|
0.15%
|
New Hampshire
|
0.13%
|
Other
|
0.23%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
4.49%
|
AA
|
30.23%
|
A
|
32.06%
|
BBB
|
20.09%
|
BB
|
2.33%
|
D
|
0.19%
|
Not Rated
|
0.79%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.59%
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.23%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
3.82%
|
1 To 5 Years
|
7.57%
|
5 To 10 Years
|
15.54%
|
10 To 20 Years
|
30.57%
|
20 To 30 Years
|
35.75%
|
More than 30 Years
|
6.75%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
10.06%
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.97%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
1.56%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.10%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
36.29%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
41.95%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
5.50 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.81 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$415.08 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.44
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
188
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
5.00%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 36.29% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.56% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
