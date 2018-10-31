AB Tasty Launches International Recruitment Initiative to Support its Intensive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening offices in Singapore and San Francisco this year, AB Tasty , Europe's leading, all-in-one CRO platform, is announcing its ambitious recruitment plans to build up its teams in these and other key markets.

The company currently has 60 open positions, primarily for business development and technical roles, but also for customer success manager, marketing and support profiles. "The APAC region and the United States are exciting new markets that are our main focus, in addition to the DACH region," comments the CEO of AB Tasty, Alix de Sagazan . From a product standpoint, AB Tasty plans to develop the predictive marketing component of its CRO platform in order to automate certain marketing actions via AI, as well as help clients take better advantage of user insights.

These recruitment plans come on the heels of AB Tasty winning the French Tech Pass for the fourth year running, due to its impressive revenue growth - between 80% and 100% year over year. This September, AB Tasty also took home the Silver Award at the third annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

To efficiently meet their goals, AB Tasty's HR team has put in place an innovative, three-pronged recruitment plan. "We decided to apply our company motto, 'Test and Learn', to our recruitment strategy, by implementing a new screening process in which we require candidates to informally meet potential future colleagues, to see if there's a fit in terms of mindset, motivation and company culture," explains Orianne Guéno Hélibert, HR Manager at AB Tasty. The HR team has also chosen to build up their own, internal hub of talent acquisition specialists, instead of outsourcing. AB Tasty has also begun cultivating relationships with top-tier business and technical schools, in order to recruit talent straight from the source. Finally, the company has also decided to give stock options to the first 200 of its employees, in the name of one of its strongest company values, 'team spirit.'

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is an all-in-one CRO platform for insights, testing, personalization, and customer activation. We help brands improve UX, customer satisfaction and increase ROI.

Contact Information

Robin Nichols

Robin@abtasty.com

SOURCE AB Tasty

Related Links

https://www.abtasty.com

