AB Tasty Significantly Enhances Its Personalization Capabilities with Advanced AI and Product Recommendations

Using both psychographic and behavioral data, AB Tasty's new functionalities deliver shorter time-to-value, faster ROI, as well as seamless, digital omnichannel customer experiences for end users. Buyer journeys using these technologies result in higher transactions and time-savings regarding set-up, without compromising data privacy requirements.

Best in class customer experiences have been proven to drive customer loyalty as well as increased revenue. Indeed, PwC found in their Experience is Everything report that, "73% of all people point to customer experience as an important factor in their purchasing decisions."

"Industry experts know that delivering exceptional customer experiences has become table stakes, and yet too many vendors still require complex set up and slow time-to-value," comments Jean-Yves Simon , VP Product at AB Tasty. "Our innovations bring the ability to implement relevant and emotional customer experiences with our low-code to no-code platform driving unrivaled time-to-value and ROI."

Content Interest: Behavioral AI for Personalizing Content

AB Tasty clients will now be able to personalize the customer experience based on the kinds of products or services visitors are interested in. Named 'Content Interest', this pre-built segmentation criteria is included in AB Tasty's growing library of templated segments and is powered by a combination of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and keyword matching technology. "In one click, clients can serve personalized experiences to visitors based on whether they have expressed interest in country music or classical music, for example, or whether they gravitate towards high-end or low cost loungewear," explains Jean-Yves Simon.

Powerful Product Recommendations

Similarly, thanks to Product Recommendations, consumers can also receive a personalized experience by receiving recommended products that are complementary to whatever they are considering purchasing. For example, Livy increased their average order value by 2% optimizing cross-sell visibility by recommending complementary products.

Engagement Level Segmentation

Lastly, using the new 'Engagement Level' segmentation criteria based on machine learning and 9 key visitor metrics, AB Tasty clients can automatically personalize the experience for a loyal consumer differently than a disengaged consumer. For example, a disengaged visitor can be targeted with a specific promotion for first-time buyers, whereas loyal customers can be selected to participate in brand ambassador campaigns. Additionally, Sephora increased transactions by 16% through promoting a VIP discount banner to a loyal client segment.

Powerful Toolkits for Both Marketing and Product Teams

Vanessa Labuxière, SEO Content Manager at AFPA , comments on her experience as an early adopter: "The template gallery gives you ideas for creating your first segments. The drag and drop editor, to finish up the templates, is very simple to use. It's intuitive and quick to understand. I'm excited to use Content Interest to better understand our audience and offer them an optimal user experience."

Alongside these innovations, several updates have been released for product and technical teams. Software Development Kits (SDKs) for JS/Node.JS, React JS, React Native and Python, as well as server-side bucketing, will open up AB Tasty's Flagship platform to a wider array of companies, and enable more efficient use of developers' time.

"By providing both marketing and product teams with an easy and powerful way to optimize customer experiences across all channels and devices, we aim to provide companies with a holistic approach to Customer Experience Optimization that drives business and loyalty across all digital touchpoints," comments Gregory Batchelor , VP Marketing at AB Tasty.

