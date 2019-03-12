AB Volvo Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group today published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2018 on www.volvogroup.com.

Under the theme Driving Prosperity the report outlines the Volvo Group's strategy and the activities that contributed to making 2018 a record year in terms of sales and profitability. The report also highlights the Volvo Group's strong position within new technologies such as electrified vehicles, automation and connectivity.

Sustainability is at the core of the Volvo Group's mission of driving prosperity through transport solutions and is an integrated part the Annual and Sustainability Report, which explains how the Volvo Group creates value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders as well as society as a whole.

"Our products and services enable our customers to build roads, move goods, transport people to work and do numerous other things that make society work and modern life possible. And as the world population continues to grow, the need for sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions will increase. Efficient and accessible transport is a precondition for economic growth, alleviating poverty and combating climate change. We believe that the shift towards sustainable transport provides great opportunities for our customers, for society and for the Volvo Group," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

The Volvo Group's GRI Index was also published.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

