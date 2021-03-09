Abaco Systems Announces Design Win with Medical Device Company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. announces a design win award of $3 million, with a long-term value of $30 million, supporting a medical device that uses low-coherence light to capture micrometer-resolution in two and three dimensional images. This design win contains the ICS-1650, Abaco's rugged 2-Channel DC-coupled ADC PCI Express card for software defined radio (SDR) applications. This module combines the best in ADC and DSP technologies to provide the ultimate advantage in size, performance, and cost. Abaco is proud to deliver this innovative solution to meet the needs of our customer and enables them to provide integrated systems which measures pressure differences across a coronary artery and produces images that can stream easily into a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) workflow.

Abaco rose to the challenge to deliver a product originally used in a rugged form factor and transformed it for use in an industrial application by creating a unique form of IP that performs faster than the industry standard. The ICS-1650 provides a powerful base-band signal processing capability by bundling substantial analog to digital converter (ADC), digital down-converter (DDC), & field-programmable gate array (FPGA) resources in one PCI Express card. Applications for this product typically would include communications, signal intelligence, smart antenna, radar beam forming, wireless test and measurement and satellite ground stations. Innovation such as this is at the core of Abaco's strength, delivering products which exceed customers' expectations and provide the tools required for their success.

The customer chose Abaco because of the long-term support options as well as overall reduction in risk of product obsolescence, resulting from ten years of code development between the customer's and Abaco's engineers in previous versions of the application. The additional preference for unique intellectual property that met the required schedule and price point demonstrates this design win is truly a testament to the value of the product that Abaco has developed based on the customer's demanding processing requirements and timeline. The initial order is for 1000 units which are currently being delivered, with 4000 units being delivered over ten years.

Pete Thompson, VP of Product Management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "This design win shows Abaco's commitment to our customer's successes in industrial environments. This unique application is exactly the type of innovation we strive to deliver. Our ability to provide ongoing long-term support shows our commitment to longevity with our products and the ICS-1650 is a testament to our reduction in product obsolescence. We are thrilled to support our customers in new and innovative ways."

