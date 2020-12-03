Abaco Systems First 3U VPX Ethernet Switch with Alignment to SOSA™ Technical Standard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. announces the SWE440S, an upgrade which builds on the strong capability and high performance of our SWE440A, with one of the most capable and flexible 3U VPX switches on the market. This fully managed Ethernet switch is designed to align with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, and also continues to be the most capable solution for customers who are not seeking alignment to this standard. By keeping power low and functionality high – the SWE440S provides greater interoperability and integration with SBCs, FPGAs, and Ethernet switches while providing cost reduction for our customers.

Customer feedback and use cases, combined with the need for alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standards, drove our engineers' innovation process and shaped the SWE440S into a product that delivers exactly what our customers need. For applications that require 3U technology and alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard, the SWE440S, VP431, and SBC3511 provide a complete portfolio of products where interoperability has been designed in – reducing risk for customers. With SoC switch fabric at the core of our design, this is a market leading product for port flexibility with options for the type of management interface (LVCMOS or RS232), as well as offering two 10G capable SFP+ cages to the front panel for optical connectivity. Abaco is able to deliver a flexible solution which will meet the requirements of applications in the defense and commercial markets.

The SWE440S comes with our latest version of OpenWare 6.4.0 and can be configured quickly and easily. We are carrying forward the port wizard capabilities of the SWE440A so that the SWE440S can be reconfigured using OpenWare for quantities of 1G, 10G or 40G ports. This innovative solution makes the SWE440S ideal as a future-proof solution. For instance, if a customer is running at 10G presently, but wants to make the jump to 40G in the future – the SWE440S is up for the challenge. This will be useful for customers looking for a managed Ethernet switch for use with radar, surveillance, situational awareness, imaging, AI and autonomy, rugged industrial and transportation, and other high-performance embedded computing applications.

Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "As the SOSA™ Technical Standard drives the industry towards alignment, we are forging ahead with innovative solutions to stand by our customers as they transition – giving them the most comprehensive portfolio of 3U VPX products that are aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard. Simultaneously, we are able to offer the best solutions available for customers who are not seeking a product that has been aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard. By continuously improving our offerings, Abaco is able to deliver new products which will meet the needs of our customers and allow them to succeed by creating the most capable solutions."

Technical Overview

The NETernity™ SWE440S is a fully managed (Layer 2/3)3U VPX Ethernet switch. It is designed to align to the SOSA™ Technical Standard. For customers who are not seeking alignment to this standard, a full-feature variant of the SWE440S with more I/O is available to provide a robust insertion/upgrade solution for users of the SWE440A. Various OpenVPX profiles including MOD3-SWH-6F8U-16.4.10-n and MOD3-SWH-6F6U-16.4.1-n. s. Up to 32 10GigE or 8 40GigE ports (or combination of the two) plus up to 3 1GigE ports are supported. Rugged Levels 1 and 5 available. Supports connectivity and performance options for 40GBase-KX4, 10GBaseKR, 10GBase-KX4 and 1000BaseKX. Options for type of management interface (LVCMOS or RS232), through to two 10G capable SFP+ cages to the front panel for added flexibility. The SWE440S is equipped with the latest version of OpenWare™ Switch Management Software which brings enhanced capabilities to an already industry leading switch.

More Information

Data Sheet

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

