Abacode, a Fast-Growing Cybersecurity & Compliance Firm, Announces $4.85 Million Investment Led by Ballast Point

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, Inc., a Cybersecurity and Compliance services firm based in Tampa, FL, is excited to announce a $4.85 million Series A growth equity investment led by Ballast Point Ventures. Abacode will leverage the investment to scale its sales, security operations center and project execution teams, broaden its marketing efforts, and further enhance its technology-enabled service offering.

Abacode, a Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP"), is a five-year-old company that is transforming the way businesses implement cybersecurity and compliance programs throughout the U.S. and abroad. Abacode has specific expertise in proactively monitoring, detecting, and responding to cyber threats in real-time through the Company's 24/7 Security Operations Center. Abacode also provides a suite of Governance, Risk, and Compliance ("GRC") Readiness services helping companies prepare for third-party audits and certifications. Among its many other professional services, the Company has a premier vulnerability assessment package along with digital forensic teams to assist companies in case of a suspected incident or breach. Abacode works with organizations ranging in size from mid-market businesses to publicly traded global enterprises.

CEO and Co-Founder Mike Ferris commented, "We are extremely excited to partner with Ballast Point Ventures as we continue our focus on building a world-class MSSP and invest heavily in scaling our service offerings. BPV was the right partner at the right time. Our visions are perfectly aligned in order to add unique value to our clients and partners alike."

Current and emerging compliance mandates are forcing companies to take a different approach to how they manage internal data risk and cybersecurity needs going forward. This reality, combined with the flood of new technology products in the marketplace, has added additional complexity and confusion and is one of the primary reasons organizations are working with Abacode. "It's very fulfilling to see so many market-leading companies reach out to us to help them consolidate their cybersecurity programs under one roof. Cybersecurity and compliance isn't just a component of what we do, it's our sole focus. We not only help drive enterprise strategy but also deliver and implement the most appropriate services and solutions. This is very unique in the market and the real value is providing client leadership a way to finally make holistic business-driven decisions instead of tactical product-driven decisions," said Ferris.

"The Abacode team has made great progress growing its customer base, service offering, and organization during the Company's short history," said Ballast Point Ventures' Sean Barkman, who will join the Abacode Board of Directors. "This is an exciting opportunity for BPV to partner with an impressive management team we have known for a few years now who are building a leading compliance-oriented cybersecurity business in a dynamic industry segment," Sean also commented.

About Abacode

Abacode is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). The Company addresses client risk from a business strategy first and cyber technologies second (product agnostic) standpoint. This methodology ensures that technical and non-technical leadership teams are able to make unbiased business decisions that positively impact the entire organization. Abacode has become one of the fastest-growing MSSPs by empowering companies to have a Cyber Capability Maturity Model (CCMM) and consolidate all cybersecurity & compliance initiatives under one roof. Abacode has offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at https://abacode.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/abacode-llc or insight@abacode.com.

About Ballast Point Ventures

Ballast Point Ventures, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund founded in 2002 to provide expansion capital for rapidly growing, privately-owned companies, with a particular emphasis on companies located in Florida, the Southeast and Texas. The BPV partners have more than 80 years of combined experience investing in and building high-growth companies in several industries, including software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare. Ballast Point Ventures has $360 million under management across three Funds and seeks to make initial equity investments ranging in size from $4 million to $10 million. For additional information, visit www.ballastpointventures.com.

