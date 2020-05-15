Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Opens 24/7 - Security Operations Center In Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity Services and Compliance Readiness firms in the United States, announced today that it will open a second 24/7 Security Operations Center in Las Vegas.

Abacode is a leader in helping organizations implement next-generation virtual SOC services that include SIEM, IDS and EDR solutions. Due to their growth in this area, there was a need to continue bringing redundant capabilities for clients and partners.

"We're taking on new clients at a very good pace and have seen a lot of businesses transition from their current provider, or in-house, to our next-generation SOC so this addition was a must," said Rolando Torres – COO of Abacode. "Being SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI DSS compliant allows us to compete incredibly well with all of the large Security Operations Center providers and it's great to hear the amazing feedback we're getting in the market. It's an exciting time for us."

In addition to opening a new facility, Abacode has continued its support of Academic Innovation & Research and thus enlisted the help of Professor Juyeon Jo, Director - Cybersecurity Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Professor Jo is helping facilitate collaboration between students and faculty at Abacode's SOC and Cybersecurity Applied Research Lab (CARL). Dr. Jo commented, "Cybersecurity students and faculty at UNLV look forward to working more closely with Abacode. We feel we have an increasingly strong cybersecurity program that will make this a valuable relationship for everyone."

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider.

Leveraging a unified platform, Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model enables organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance.

Abacode has become one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity & Compliance services firms by empowering companies to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof.

Offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at https://abacode.com or [email protected]

Contact: Michael Ferris, [email protected]

SOURCE Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Related Links

https://abacode.com

