Abacode Provides Industry-Leading Compliance Services to Become an Industry MCCP

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based MSSP/MDR SOC-as-a-Service Security and Compliance services is proud to announce that CyberTheory Industry Research has named Abacode in their new Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance Vendor (MCCP) categories.

The report evaluates 30 MSSPs and MDRs for compliance service capability based on a combination of detailed analyst research and an in-depth customer survey.

"We are thrilled to be named in the CyberTheory report, particularly alongside vendors who had a 10 year head start on us," said Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode. "We see this as a great testament to what Abacode has been able to accomplish in just the last 2 years, and believe its further validation that the market is taking notice of our unique approach to holistically meeting the needs of small to medium and Mid-cap businesses the world over."

Evaluated on the merits of its service delivery model, the functionality of its CyberLorica SOC platform and the completeness of it Compliance services, Abacode was positioned as a major contender alongside other global vendors including AlertLogic and Secureworks.

"Two unusual and apparently unrelated trends have emerged during this pandemic, "said Steve King, the Director of CyberTheory's Cybersecurity Advisory Services. "First, the rapid growth of the MSS (Managed Security Services) market this year at over 16% CAGR and secondly, the increased demand for complex compliance due to increasingly complex state and federal government regulations and requirements. The growth has been accelerated by the expansion of today's cybersecurity landscape, the widening skills gap and the recent compliance mandates that are forcing businesses to prove that they are in line with higher levels of cybersecurity capability maturity than in the past."

Abacode's end-to-end security and compliance solutions ensure your organization abides by regulation requirements and/or certification bodies (CB) in preparation for audits against security standards such as HIPAA, FedRAMP, NIST, and SOC 2. Managing the entire process and acting as their customers' security department during the assessment, audit, examination, or certification, are what sets Abacode apart from their competitors.

About Abacode

Abacode is a next-generation Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP). Leveraging a unified platform, they help businesses of all sizes implement a holistic, framework-based cybersecurity program. Their unique service model enables their customers to transform cybersecurity challenges into their competitive advantage.

Abacode works in collaboration with third-party audit, attestation and certification bodies where they complete the gaps needed to meet a compliance standard and manage the implementation and ongoing management of an entire program. Abacode's unified services platform is designed for ongoing compliance changes and updates along with continuous cybersecurity monitoring and management.

More information at www.abacode.com

About CyberTheory

CyberTheory is a full-service cybersecurity digital marketing, research and advisory firm, providing advertising, marketing, content, digital strategy, messaging, positioning, event management, lead generation and media publishing.

CyberTheory's parent, ISMG, has 20+ editors and 33 news, education and information desks around the world producing relevant and timely content 24/7 for its 985,000 subscriber network. In addition to a resident CISO team and 40 member CISO Customer Advisory Board, deep research and extensive knowledge and exclusive access to the largest Cybersecurity membership network in the world allows the personalized targeting of every Cybersecurity buyer persona.

With strategic insights from global education services, media providers, intelligence analysts, journalists and executive leaders, CyberTheory is always aligned with the latest industry direction and demands.

More information at www.cybertheory.io

