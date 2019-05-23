Abacus Health Products and Celebrity Fitness Trainer Harley Pasternak Partner to Promote CBDMEDIC™ Line of Products

Pasternak is a New York Times Best Selling Author whose books have been translated into 14 languages and distributed in over 25 countries. Pasternak holds a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences from the University of Toronto and an Honors Degree in Kinesiology from the University of Western Ontario. He is also certified by The American College of Sports Medicine and The Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology, and served as an exercise and nutrition scientist for Canada's Department of National Defence.

A renowned fitness and nutrition specialist, Pasternak has worked with celebrities including Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Katy Perry, Pusha T, Megan Fox, Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Jessica Simpson, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, John Mayer, Amy Schumer, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson.

"Harley has been a thought leader in the world of exercise and nutrition for the last 25 years," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus. "Having the endorsement of someone committed to products backed by science is what was most compelling to Abacus when searching for the right endorsement partner."

Abacus and Pasternak have agreed to work together to promote the CBDMEDIC™ line of products through personal appearances at events, interviews, and the creation and distribution of social media content.

"Not only have I been suggesting CBDMEDIC™ to my clients for a long time, but as someone who suffered from arthritis and joint pain, it's brought me great relief," said Pasternak.

About CBDMEDIC™

Launched in 2019, CBDMEDIC™ offers a line of topical pain medications that combines naturally-derived pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with 100% natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief.

About Abacus Health Products

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

SOURCE Abacus Health Products