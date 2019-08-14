Abacus Life Named a 'Top Workplace' in Central Florida Region

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Life was named as a "Top Workplace" in a survey of best places for employees throughout Orlando and the Central Florida Region. In an annual survey conducted by the Orlando Sentinel and Energage, a national employee experience firm that works with companies like Microsoft, eBay, Capital One and other major employers, Abacus placed third in Central Florida, ranking higher than other major Orlando companies.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace and attribute it to our shared company values and culture," said Jay Jackson, president and CEO of Abacus Life. "We care about our employees and invest in their professional and personal successes. In today's job market, many companies can boast of competitive salaries and benefits, but we take it further, making sure to create opportunities – like continued education and certification programs – to promote our employee's growth."

In February, companies across the region were invited to participate in the survey conducted by the Sentinel and Energage. Participating companies were required to employ at least 35 employees.

"Top Workplaces put the employee at the center of things and focus on creating the right environment to unleash potential and inspire performance," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage.

Employees at participating companies answered a confidential survey of 24 questions, which was compared with Energage benchmarks to rank each participating company.

"It's gratifying to know that our employees are satisfied with the workplace we've created, and this award just adds to an already incredible few years we've had at Abacus," stated Jackson. "There's no doubt: our success is due to our excellent employees."

Over the last three years, Abacus Life has seen monumental growth in the life settlement industry, outpacing competitors by 300 percent. In fact, earlier this year Abacus was named the fastest-growing life settlement company by The Deal, an industry publication.

