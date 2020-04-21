Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Unveils Unprecedented Abacus Lifetime Warranty

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Making history in the greater Houston area, on April 15, 2020 Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical announced its new and unprecedented Abacus Lifetime Warranty . The warranty – which includes parts and labor on new air conditioning systems – is the first comprehensive coverage available to customers in southeast Texas.

Long a leader in customer service and a perennial winner of Better Business Bureau awards , Abacus is now raising the bar for long-term peace of mind. Features of the exclusive Abacus Lifetime Warranty include:

*Zero out of pocket for parts and labor

*Zero service fee or trip charge

*Zero deductible

*Priority service on any issue 24/7/365

*Covers major component pieces

"At Abacus Plumbing, we believe in building lasting relationships with customers who appreciate our level of expertise, detail and customer care," said Alan O'Neill, CEO & Founder. "'You Can Count On Us!' is not just a slogan, it's the Abacus way. From the day we install your new Lennox Air Conditioning system, we want customers to know that you're in good hands and that 'You Can Count On Us!' to take care of them for life."

Abacus' Lifetime Warranty on select Lennox air conditioning products guarantees customers will receive the latest technology that follows EPA guidelines, to help protect the ozone and ensure the maximum value of energy efficiency.

"With the Abacus Lifetime Warranty, we are putting our money where our mouth is," said Lance Ellison, HVAC Operations Manager. "We guarantee you'll be taken care of 100% after installation is completed by our licensed and insured, certified, background-checked technicians."

ABOUT ABACUS

Abacus Plumbing , Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor serving greater Houston since 2003. Abacus is a member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Houston. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. To learn more about Abacus Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, visit www.abacusplumbing.net . License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

