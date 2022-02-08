ABANCA USA Acts as Lead Arranger for a $18 Million Syndicated Loan to Finance a New Hotel at Orlando Melbourne International Airport

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABANCA USA and Banesco USA announced they have closed a credit facility worth $18 million set to fund the construction of a 143- room luxury Hyatt Place hotel, at 650W Nasa Boulevard, Melbourne, Florida.

The development, which is expected to open its doors on January 1, 2023, will be located on the grounds of Orlando Melbourne International Airport and will feature a rooftop bar, outdoor pool, patio, vending area, significant parking space as well as other amenities.

ABANCA

Led by Twenty8 Group and ADËLON Capital, this hotel will have the ability to operate as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO), servicing Melbourne´s Airport private aviation customers with services such as Private Jet Terminal, Fuel Sales, Aircraft Cleaning, Aircraft Parking, Aircraft Tie Down, Pilot Lounges and other among others.

"ABANCA USA continues to expand its commercial footprint throughout the entire state of Florida honoring its ongoing commitment of financing corporates, construction, and sustainable investment projects, especially those within the energy and real estate sector. Offering clients a wide range of products such as structured and multi-currency operations, suited for international companies that aspire to create a positive impact in the communities in where they are based," Monica Vazquez, ABANCA USA´s General Manager explained.

ABANCA USA is an International Branch based in Miami and regulated by the FRB and the OFR. It is part of ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria Group, a financial institution based in Spain, with presence in 11 countries in Europe and America, 6,000 employees and a turnover of 100 billion euros. ABANCA USA's flexible offering is tailored to fit client needs through a well-structured portfolio of products focused on global and sustainable services, to support clients through all domestic and cross-country operations. Its differential value proposal combines personal attention with remote operations delivered through digital channels as part of its commitment to international clients. For more information, visit: www.abancausa.com.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Coral Gables, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank (https://BanescoUSA.com/OFR-Cert-of-Good-Standing.pdf) with $2.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31st 2021. The bank has four branches in South Florida: Coral Gables, Hialeah, Aventura, and Brickell; and one in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A location in the Doral area is coming soon. Visit www.BanescoUSA.com for additional information.

Twenty8 Group is dedicated to developing, managing, and structuring real estate projects. Its business model is focused on two areas: real estate development and real estate consulting. Currently, Twenty8 is evaluating several commercial transactions including retail, hospitality, and multi-family developments. Twenty8 Group's team is composed by professionals with vast experience in structuring and developing real estate projects. Providing a full scope of every deal through pre-development, development, and construction. Twenty8 Group works closely with government officials, architects, and general contractors to provide high-quality and cost-effective projects to their clients. For more information, please visit www.twenty8group.com.

ADËLON Capital is a private capital firm focused on real estate investments. They consolidate assets in different sectors such as hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use assets at different stages of the investment cycle and diversify it across different portfolios. Due to ADËLON´s expertise and their synergy with local partners, they are able to detect market trends ahead of time, access unmatched opportunities, and offer substantial investor returns. Currently ADËLON has two operating hotels in the Melbourne/ Palm Bay Area - Hyatt Place Palm Bay and Home 2 Suites Palm Bay. Additionally, it has two developments in the area - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport - and an active adult multi-family building - Parasol Melbourne.

CONTACT

Email: [email protected]

T. 305-929-0880

SOURCE ABANCA