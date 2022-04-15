Abandoned Homes Project Issues 100 Vouchers for 2022 Housing Court Assistance
Apr 15, 2022, 08:33 ET
Vouchers are good for Bedford, Cleveland, Columbus, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, and Parma Municipal Courts
BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abandoned Homes Project (the "Project") announced today that it has issued 100 new vouchers to assist homeowners facing current or potential housing court prosecution.
Selected homeowners will receive their vouchers via Priority Mail beginning April 18, 2022.
The vouchers are good for 30 days after issuance. They cover the cost of most or all of the legal fees faced by homeowners in Bedford, Cleveland, Columbus, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, and Parma Municipal Courts.
"We helped a record number of homeowners in 2021. We are pleased that our program received funding for another year. We have enough volunteer attorneys and caseworkers working this year to help more homeowners avoid costly jail, fines, and driver's license suspensions that housing courts can levy," said attorney Wendy S. Rosett, who served as General Legal Counsel for the Project.
Homeowners can redeem their vouchers by calling 216.766.5705 or by calling their caseworker directly at the number listed under the "Case Information" section on the vouchers.
Vouchers can also be redeemed online at http://www.ahponline.org by clicking on the YELLOW "Start Here" button.
About the Abandoned Homes Project
Since 2015, the Project has invigorated the conversation about changing the way local governments, community development organizations, and residents of urban and rural communities impacted by the abandoned homes crisis can work together to solve this critical social issue.
Abandoned Homes Project, LLC
Media Contact: Diane Hansen - What Works Consultants
Phone: 775-400-2840
Email: [email protected]
