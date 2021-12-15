Abbot's Butcher Ground "Beef" and "Chorizo" Certified as the First Whole30 Plant-based Meat Tweet this

Given the Whole30 Approved label, Abbot's Ground "Beef" and "Chorizo" products are 100 percent compatible with the guidelines of the Whole30 program and are now an official partner of Whole30. Completely allergen-friendly and free from any synthetic chemicals or additives, Abbot's Butcher's products are crafted from simple ingredients like pea protein, vegetables, herbs, spices, extra virgin olive oil and vinegars.

"We're thrilled to have Abbot's Butcher as a part of our Whole30 family, and to offer their products as our first plant-based meats," said Melissa Urban, co-founder and CEO of the Whole30 program. "While those on plant-based or vegan diets will love these new Whole30 options, they are delicious enough for everyone—my whole family loved them!"

From familiar favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese and "Chorizo" & Potato Enchiladas, to culinary innovations like "Beef" & Ginger Dumplings and "Chorizo" Paella, Abbot's Butcher's products set the stage for delicious meals and cuisines of all types. It's the ideal way to start the new year, savoring delicious plant-based food that you can feel good about and good after eating.

For recipe ideas for the holiday season or the new year log onto Plant-Based Recipes - Abbot's Butcher (abbotsbutcher.com)

About Abbot's Butcher: Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based proteins, offering a variety of meat alternatives made from simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's Butcher grew out of farmer's markets across Southern California, and has since expanded into grocers, markets and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's Butcher's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both craveable, and healing - for our bodies and the planet. Each of Abbot's Butcher's plant-based meats are NonGMO Project verified, Vegan-certified, and completely free from soy, canola oil, or additives. The women-owned company is also a proud member of the Plant-Based Foods Association. For more information, please visit http://www.abbotsbutcher.com/

SOURCE Abbot's Butcher