Abbott and Insulet Partner to Integrate Next-Generation Glucose Sensing and Automated Insulin Delivery Technologies for Seamless Diabetes Care

Controlled through an app on a user's personal smartphone device – a unique feature that will be offered with the Omnipod Horizon System – the integrated platform will consist of the trusted tubeless insulin delivery Pod and Abbott's next-generation FreeStyle Libre sensor. Through a simple, intuitive design, glucose data from the sensor will be sent directly to the Pod that is embedded with an algorithm to automatically adjust insulin delivery – without the need for an additional device, connection or tubing. This integrated system will be designed to always remain in automated insulin delivery mode and can be controlled through an app on a user's personal smartphone to manually take a dose of fast-acting insulin, or bolus, before meals for optimal performance. Additionally, the integrated platform is expected to be the first combined system with a fully disposable wearable sensor and pump.

"Abbott is focused on creating future-forward health technologies that simplify how people living with diabetes manage their condition so they can live their best lives," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "As diabetes care becomes more interoperable, we're developing more connected approaches to improve care. Through this partnership, Abbott and Insulet will offer an integrated digital health platform that is simple and accurate and will provide a best-in-class user experience."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Abbott by building on our consumer-centric Omnipod Horizon platform, which offers unparalleled simplicity, accuracy, and now sensor choice for consumers," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Insulet. "As interoperability becomes increasingly important, our approach to automated insulin delivery will change the future of blood glucose management by offering consumers greater choice in algorithms, sensors and overall experience. This collaboration furthers our shared vision to help our consumers put diabetes in the background, so they have more freedom to enjoy life."

This connected care solution will integrate both the Omnipod Horizon System and FreeStyle Libre sensor data, offering a seamless option that will fit easily into the lives of people with diabetes. With both Insulet's and Abbott's ability to sell its products through the pharmacy, users of the integrated platform will benefit from ease of obtaining supplies with an innovative pay-as-you-go model.

ABBOTT'S AND INSULET'S NEXT-GENERATION TECHNOLOGIES

The FreeStyle Libre 2 system, Abbott's next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, is currently approved in Europe2 and offers enhanced accuracy and optional glucose alarms at no additional cost from the first-generation FreeStyle Libre system. The FreeStyle Libre 2 system can continuously stream up-to-the-minute glucose data to digitally connected devices. When used as a standalone system, users scan the sensor worn on the back of the upper arm for 14 days to see real-time glucose levels every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick.3

Expanding upon the current Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System, Insulet has developed and is currently in clinical trials for its Omnipod Horizon™ AID System. The intended design of the technology is to leverage glucose values from a CGM to predict future glucose values and adjust insulin delivery. The Horizon System will leverage the technology of the DASH Insulin Management System on a user's personal smartphone.4

About the Omnipod DASH System:

Insulet's Omnipod DASH System was designed to serve as the foundation for the company's future innovation. Designed with patient discretion and convenience in mind, the Omnipod DASH is a continuous insulin delivery system consisting of two simple components: a tubeless, waterproof*, Bluetooth® wireless technology Pod (pump) that holds up to 200 units of U-100 insulin** and a modern, color touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) that controls the Pod. The Omnipod DASH System has a suite of optional mobile apps for users, caregivers and healthcare practitioners to help simplify diabetes management. The Omnipod DASH System, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance in June 2018, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

*The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

**Additional insulins that are indicated for use with the Pod include: Novolog®, Humalog®, Admelog®, Apidra® and FIASP®.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

© 2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, DASH and Horizon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

About the FreeStyle Libre System:

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology, the #1 sensor-based glucose monitoring system used worldwide,1 reads glucose levels through a sensor that can be worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days, eliminating the need for fingersticks.3 The FreeStyle Libre portfolio has changed the lives of more than two million people across 46 countries5 and has secured partial or full reimbursement in 36 countries, including France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. For the U.S., important safety information: https://www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.html

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

1 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre system compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.

2 FreeStyle Libre 2 system is under FDA review and not yet commercially available in the United States.

3 A fingerstick test using a glucometer is required during times of rapidly changing glucose levels when interstitial fluid glucose levels may not accurately reflect blood glucose levels; or if hypoglycemia or impending hypoglycemia is reported by the system; or when symptoms do not match the system readings.

4 Insulet's Omnipod Horizon™ System is an investigational device, limited by United States Law to Investigational Use.

5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

SOURCE Abbott