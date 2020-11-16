Abbott Named Industry Sustainability Leader for the Eighth Year in a Row on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has been named the industry leader in sustainability by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability. As the Global Industry Leader in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector, the company earned top scores for governance/economic and social performance. This is the 16th consecutive year that Abbott has been recognized as a sustainability leader through its inclusion on the DJSI, including both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index.

"Sustainability in health care is about designing accessibility and affordability into the life-changing health technologies and products we create to help more people live healthier, fuller lives," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Abbott people have risen to that challenge this year, producing seven tests to help fight COVID-19 while continuing to advance new innovations in critical areas like diabetes, heart disease and nutrition, ultimately reaching nearly 2 billion people."

Abbott's overall score of 86 was more than triple the average score of 28 for other companies in its industry sector. Abbott achieved the top industry score in 11 of DJSI's 25 specific governance/economic, social and environmental criteria, including strategy to improve access to drugs or products, health outcome contribution, social reporting, human capital development, risk & crisis management, information security/cybersecurity & systems availability, customer relationship management, marketing practices, environmental reporting, operational eco-efficiency and occupational health and safety.

In addition to being included on DJSI, Abbott was named the 2020 World-Changing Company of the Year by Fast Company and was highlighted on Fortune's Change the World list. Abbott was also ranked No. 1 for social responsibility in its industry sector on Fortune's Most Admired Companies list for seven consecutive years (2014-2020), and was named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media for 12 consecutive years (2009-2020).

Abbott's continued recognition demonstrates our longstanding commitment to sustainable, responsible business. Looking ahead, Abbott will further extend this commitment with the launch of its 2030 sustainability plan later this year. With forward-looking targets closely aligned to Abbott's purpose of helping people live fuller lives through better health, our 2030 plan will build a stronger, more sustainable Abbott that better serves the many people who depend on us.

To learn more about Abbott's strategic approach to sustainability, please visit abbott.com/sustainability.

For additional information on DJSI, please see the news release and DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment site.

