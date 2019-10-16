Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Third-quarter worldwide sales of $8.1 billion increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.6 percent on an organic* basis.

increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.6 percent on an organic* basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.53 in the third quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.84 , an increase of 12.0 percent versus prior year 1 .

in the third quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was , an increase of 12.0 percent versus prior year . Abbott narrowed its full-year 2019 outlook for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis to $2.06 to $2.08 , and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to $3.23 to $3.25 , reflecting 12.5 percent growth versus the prior year at the midpoint of the range 2 .

to , and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to to , reflecting 12.5 percent growth versus the prior year at the midpoint of the range . FreeStyle Libre ® achieved worldwide sales of $496 million in the quarter, an increase of 63.1 percent on a reported basis and 67.6 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year.

achieved worldwide sales of in the quarter, an increase of 63.1 percent on a reported basis and 67.6 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year. During the third quarter, FreeStyle Libre obtained public reimbursement coverage in Ontario and Quebec , becoming the first and only sensor-based glucose monitoring system to be listed by any provincial health plan in Canada .

and , becoming the first and only sensor-based glucose monitoring system to be listed by any provincial health plan in . Worldwide sales of MitraClip ® were $176 million in the quarter, an increase of 30.4 percent on a reported basis and 31.9 percent on an organic basis, including U.S. growth of 45.7 percent versus the prior year. During the third quarter, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, which offers enhancements and more sizes to offer doctors further options.

were in the quarter, an increase of 30.4 percent on a reported basis and 31.9 percent on an organic basis, including U.S. growth of 45.7 percent versus the prior year. During the third quarter, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, which offers enhancements and more sizes to offer doctors further options. In September, Abbott announced data from its COAPT ™ Trial that shows that MitraClip is projected to increase life-expectancy and quality of life compared to guideline-directed medical therapy alone in heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation, or a leaky mitral heart valve.

Trial that shows that MitraClip is projected to increase life-expectancy and quality of life compared to guideline-directed medical therapy alone in heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation, or a leaky mitral heart valve. During the third quarter, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Alinity®-S diagnostics system, the latest technology for screening and protecting the U.S. blood and plasma supply.

"We're performing exceptionally well across several areas," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're right on track to achieve ongoing EPS and organic sales growth at the upper-end of our initial guidance ranges for the year."

* See note on organic growth below.

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.

Organic sales growth:

Excludes the prior year first, second and third-quarter results for a non-core business within U.S. Adult Nutrition, which was discontinued during the third quarter 2018; and

Excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the third quarter:

Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 3Q18



Sales 3Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

2,834

5,242

8,076

4.7

5.9

5.5

5.0

8.9

7.6 Nutrition

788

1,086

1,874

1.8

2.1

2.0

3.0

4.4

3.8 Diagnostics

702

1,207

1,909

5.6

4.2

4.7

5.6

7.2

6.6 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,212

1,212

n/a

4.4

4.4

n/a

7.9

7.9 Medical Devices

1,335

1,730

3,065

6.1

11.1

8.9

6.1

14.3

10.6

* Total Q3 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $16 million.















% Change vs. 9M18



Sales 9M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

8,438

15,152

23,590

4.4

2.9

3.4

4.9

8.7

7.4 Nutrition

2,321

3,220

5,541

0.3

2.6

1.6

2.0

7.4

5.2 Diagnostics

2,121

3,534

5,655

5.1

0.5

2.2

5.1

6.1

5.7 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

3,312

3,312

n/a

(0.6)

(0.6)

n/a

6.5

6.5 Medical Devices

3,970

5,065

9,035

6.5

7.2

6.9

6.5

13.1

10.2



* Total 9M 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $47 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third-quarter 2019 worldwide sales of $8.1 billion increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 7.6 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Nutrition ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 3Q18



Sales 3Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

788

1,086

1,874

1.8

2.1

2.0

3.0

4.4

3.8 Pediatric

478

566

1,044

4.1

(2.4)

0.5

4.1

(0.7)

1.4 Adult

310

520

830

(1.5)

7.5

3.9

1.3

10.4

6.9

















% Change vs. 9M18



Sales 9M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

2,321

3,220

5,541

0.3

2.6

1.6

2.0

7.4

5.2 Pediatric

1,406

1,718

3,124

2.2

0.6

1.3

2.2

4.8

3.6 Adult

915

1,502

2,417

(2.4)

4.9

2.0

1.8

10.6

7.2

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 2.0 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 3.8 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 0.5 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 0.9 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 1.4 percent on an organic basis. In the U.S., sales growth was led by Abbott's market-leading toddler brands, PediaSure® and Pedialyte®. International sales declined 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 0.7 percent on an organic basis, driven by challenging market dynamics in Greater China, partially offset by growth across several countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Worldwide Adult Nutrition sales increased 3.9 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 6.9 percent on an organic basis. International Adult Nutrition sales increased 7.5 percent on a reported basis and 10.4 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Sales performance in the quarter was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes-specific nutrition brand.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 3Q18



Sales 3Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

702

1,207

1,909

5.6

4.2

4.7

5.6

7.2

6.6 Core Laboratory

272

905

1,177

9.0

8.1

8.3

9.0

11.1

10.6 Molecular

35

76

111

(6.6)

(8.3)

(7.8)

(6.6)

(6.3)

(6.4) Point of Care

112

32

144

7.0

4.1

6.3

7.0

5.6

6.7 Rapid Diagnostics

283

194

477

3.6

(6.4)

(0.7)

3.6

(2.8)

0.8

















% Change vs. 9M18



Sales 9M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

2,121

3,534

5,655

5.1

0.5

2.2

5.1

6.1

5.7 Core Laboratory

793

2,614

3,407

9.3

4.2

5.4

9.3

10.1

10.0 Molecular

113

213

326

(1.0)

(13.5)

(9.5)

(1.0)

(9.7)

(7.0) Point of Care

334

90

424

3.5

(2.7)

2.1

3.5

(0.3)

2.6 Rapid Diagnostics

881

617

1,498

3.0

(7.7)

(1.7)

3.0

(2.4)

0.6

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 4.7 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 1.9 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.6 percent on an organic basis.

Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 8.3 percent on a reported basis and 10.6 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Sales performance was led by above-market growth in the U.S. and internationally, where Abbott is achieving continued strong adoption of its Alinity family of innovative and highly differentiated diagnostic instruments. During the third quarter, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Alinity-S blood and plasma screening diagnostics instrument and several testing assays.

Molecular Diagnostics sales decreased 7.8 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 1.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and decreased 6.4 percent on an organic basis. Internationally, sales growth in the quarter was negatively impacted by lower non-governmental organization purchases in Africa.

Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased 6.3 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 0.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.7 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was led by Abbott's market-leading i-STAT® handheld system in the U.S. and internationally.

Rapid Diagnostics sales decreased 0.7 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 1.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 0.8 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by infectious disease testing in developed markets and cardio-metabolic testing globally, partially offset by lower than expected infectious disease testing sales in Africa.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 3Q18



Sales 3Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

1,212

1,212

n/a

4.4

4.4

n/a

7.9

7.9 Key Emerging Markets

--

891

891

n/a

2.8

2.8

n/a

6.8

6.8 Other

--

321

321

n/a

9.2

9.2

n/a

10.9

10.9





















































% Change vs. 9M18



Sales 9M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

3,312

3,312

n/a

(0.6)

(0.6)

n/a

6.5

6.5 Key Emerging Markets

--

2,496

2,496

n/a

(1.2)

(1.2)

n/a

7.4

7.4 Other

--

816

816

n/a

1.0

1.0

n/a

3.7

3.7

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.4 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 3.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 7.9 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 2.8 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 6.8 percent on an organic basis, which excludes an unfavorable 4.0 percent effect of foreign exchange. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India, China and Brazil.

Other sales increased 9.2 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter, including an unfavorable 1.7 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 10.9 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 3Q18



Sales 3Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

1,335

1,730

3,065

6.1

11.1

8.9

6.1

14.3

10.6 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation

1,160

1,240

2,400

2.4

6.0

4.2

2.4

8.8

5.6 Rhythm Management

265

273

538

(2.3)

4.2

0.9

(2.3)

7.5

2.5 Electrophysiology

185

242

427

9.8

14.1

12.2

9.8

16.1

13.3 Heart Failure

136

50

186

21.9

23.1

22.2

21.9

26.9

23.2 Vascular

251

446

697

(11.7)

2.3

(3.2)

(11.7)

4.6

(1.8) Structural Heart

158

190

348

25.2

6.3

14.1

25.2

9.6

16.0 Neuromodulation

165

39

204

(3.7)

(3.5)

(3.7)

(3.7)

1.3

(2.8) Diabetes Care

175

490

665

39.5

26.5

29.6

39.5

31.1

33.1





































Vascular Product Lines:



































Coronary and Endovasculara)

229

442

671

(7.6)

2.0

(1.5)

(7.6)

4.2

(0.1)





a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure,

carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.

















% Change vs. 9M18



Sales 9M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

3,970

5,065

9,035

6.5

7.2

6.9

6.5

13.1

10.2 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation

3,485

3,717

7,202

2.4

2.0

2.2

2.4

7.4

5.0 Rhythm Management

790

810

1,600

(6.3)

(1.7)

(4.0)

(6.3)

4.0

(1.2) Electrophysiology

549

713

1,262

10.1

10.5

10.3

10.1

15.4

13.1 Heart Failure

428

143

571

25.1

13.6

22.0

25.1

19.2

23.5 Vascular

787

1,349

2,136

(7.8)

(0.5)

(3.3)

(7.8)

4.4

(0.3) Structural Heart

446

578

1,024

26.3

3.2

12.1

26.3

9.3

15.9 Neuromodulation

485

124

609

(5.4)

(6.9)

(5.7)

(5.4)

-

(4.3) Diabetes Care

485

1,348

1,833

50.3

24.8

30.6

50.3

32.4

36.5





































Vascular Product Lines:



































Coronary and Endovasculara)

708

1,341

2,049

(4.2)

(0.3)

(1.7)

(4.2)

4.5

1.4





a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure,

carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.





Note: Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) sales, which had previously been reported in Electrophysiology, are now included in Rhythm Management. Historical periods have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 8.9 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 10.6 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.

In Electrophysiology, growth was led by strong performance in cardiac diagnostic and ablation catheters, which are used to help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

In Heart Failure, strong double-digit growth was driven by market adoption of Abbott's HeartMate 3® left ventricular assist device, which has been shown to improve survival and clinical outcomes in patients with advanced heart failure.

Growth in Structural Heart was led by MitraClip, Abbott's market-leading device for the minimally invasive treatment of mitral regurgitation, or a leaky mitral heart valve. In the third quarter, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, MitraClip G4, which offers an expanded range of clip sizes, an alternative leaflet grasping feature and facilitation of procedure assessment in real time to offer doctors further options when treating mitral valve disease.

In Diabetes Care, sales increased 29.6 percent on a reported basis and 33.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Sales growth in the quarter was led by FreeStyle Libre, Abbott's revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring system, with worldwide sales of $496 million, an increase of 63.1 percent on a reported basis and 67.6 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year. During the third quarter, FreeStyle Libre obtained public reimbursement coverage in Ontario and Quebec, becoming the first and only sensor-based glucose monitoring system to be listed by any provincial health plan in Canada.

ABBOTT'S GUIDANCE FOR 2019

Abbott is narrowing its guidance for 2019 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to $2.06 to $2.08. Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2019 of $1.17 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.23 to $3.25 for the full year 2019.

Abbott is issuing fourth-quarter 2019 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.59 to $0.61. Abbott forecasts specified items for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.35 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.94 to $0.96 for the fourth quarter.

ABBOTT DECLARES 383RD CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Sept. 12, 2019, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2019.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

1 Third-quarter 2019 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 71.0 percent growth.

2 Full-year 2019 outlook for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 58.0 percent growth at the midpoint of the range.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





3Q19

3Q18

% Change

Net Sales

$8,076

$7,656

5.5

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

3,358

3,166

6.1

Amortization of intangible assets

484

544

(11.0)

Research and development

596

574

3.7

Selling, general, and administrative

2,440

2,377

2.7

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

6,878

6,661

3.3

















Operating Earnings

1,198

995

20.5

















Interest expense, net

143

181

(21.0)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

7

11

(36.0)

Debt extinguishment costs

--

67

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

(55)

18

n/m

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

1,103

718

53.7

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

143

166

(13.4)

Earnings from Continuing Operations

960

552

73.9

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

11

n/m

















Net Earnings

$960

$563

70.3

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$1,514

$1,342

12.8 1)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:





























Continuing Operations

$0.53

$0.31

71.0

Discontinued Operations

--

0.01

n/m

Total

$0.53

$0.32

65.6

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$0.84

$0.75

12.0 1)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,784

1,772









NOTES: See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) 2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $554 million, or $0.31 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $790 million, or $0.44 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



9M19

9M18

% Change

Net Sales

$23,590

$22,813

3.4

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

9,797

9,515

3.0

Amortization of intangible assets

1,453

1,690

(14.0)

Research and development

1,845

1,738

6.1 1) Selling, general, and administrative

7,352

7,385

(0.4)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

20,447

20,328

0.6

















Operating Earnings

3,143

2,485

26.5

















Interest expense, net

437

569

(23.2)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

9

2

n/m

Debt extinguishment costs

--

81

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

(140)

(93)

50.4

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

2,837

1,926

47.3

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

199

247

(19.4) 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations

2,638

1,679

57.1

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

35

n/m

















Net Earnings

$2,638

$1,714

53.9

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$4,105

$3,687

11.3 3)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:





























Continuing Operations

$1.47

$0.94

56.4

Discontinued Operations

--

0.02

n/m

Total

$1.47

$0.96

53.1

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$2.29

$2.07

10.6 3)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,781

1,769





