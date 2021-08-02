Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre 2 iOS App Cleared in U.S., Providing a Seamless Digital Experience to Simplify Diabetes Management

Approved for adults and children (4 and older) with diabetes, the new FreeStyle Libre 2 app creates a seamless experience for users and healthcare professionals. The app enables users to get glucose readings directly on their iPhones without the use of a reader. A key benefit of the app is the ability for caregivers to remotely monitor their loved one's glucose readings and get real-time alarms via the LibreLinkUp app . 7

"The demands of living with diabetes can be overwhelming, and there's a critical need to improve the way people with diabetes manage their condition – easily, affordably, accurately – and in a way that seamlessly fits into their everyday lives," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "The FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS app streamlines how people manage their diabetes on their iPhones – empowering users with the information they need 24/7 while improving their health on the go."

According to a recent Gallup poll, 1 in 5 Americans currently tracks health statistics using a mobile app.8 Free to download on the iOS App Store soon, the FreeStyle Libre 2 app will offer personalized, up-to-the-minute glucose data for people with diabetes who are using FreeStyle Libre 2 glucose sensors. By scanning the sensor with the FreeStyle Libre 2 app, users will get their current glucose reading and trend arrow which can help them determine how food, exercise and other lifestyle factors impact diabetes management.

With a 14-day wear time, FreeStyle Libre 2 is the longest-lasting iCGM sensor currently on the market.9 Available at pharmacies at a fraction of the cost of other CGM systems,10 the FreeStyle Libre 2 system is widely accessible to people with diabetes. Integrated features include:

Optional real-time glucose alarms 2 that automatically alert users when glucose is high or low

that automatically alert users when glucose is high or low Unsurpassed 14-day accuracy 11 with readings every minute and an eight-hour glucose history, including comprehensive view of trends

with readings every minute and an eight-hour glucose history, including comprehensive view of trends Seamless integration with Abbott's connected digital health tools – the LibreLinkUp app and LibreView12, a secure cloud-based data management platform – allowing users to easily share their glucose readings with healthcare professionals and caregivers. Accessible remotely, use of LibreView increased about 70% over the past year.13

"The pandemic taught us the importance of connected devices in managing chronic conditions remotely, and we continue to see the benefit from the latest advances in digital health," said Kurt Midyett, M.D., pediatric endocrinologist and medical director at Midwest Pediatric Specialists. "Continuous glucose monitoring is one of the most significant health tech innovations in the last decade, and I see the life-changing benefits first-hand from my patients every day. As a doctor, it's invaluable to receive my patients' glucose data remotely via systems like LibreView – enabling more meaningful conversations with my patients, and ultimately, improving treatment decisions and their long-term health."

Abbott has secured partial or full reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre system in 38 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

The FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS app will be available soon in the U.S. to download on the App Store.

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 2 system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or https://www.FreeStyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information for safety info.

