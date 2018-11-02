AbbVie Announces HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Global Patent License with Momenta

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today patent license agreements with Momenta over its proposed biosimilar adalimumab product. Under the terms of the agreements, AbbVie will grant Momenta a non-exclusive license on specified dates to AbbVie's intellectual property relating to HUMIRA in the United States and in various other countries around the world in which AbbVie has intellectual property:

Momenta's U.S. license will begin on November 20, 2023 , and will not be accelerated by the entry of companies who have already taken a license.

, and will not be accelerated by the entry of companies who have already taken a license. In the European Union, Momenta can launch upon approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Momenta will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents and acknowledges the validity of the licensed patents. AbbVie will make no payments to Momenta. The precise terms are confidential between the parties.

AbbVie's previously announced U.S. dates for patent licenses are:

Amgen – January 31, 2023 Samsung Bioepis – June 30, 2023 Mylan – July 31, 2023 Fresenius Kabi – September 30, 2023 Sandoz – September 30, 2023

