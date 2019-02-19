AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2019.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 168 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

