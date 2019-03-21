AbbVie Donates $40 Million to Rebuild North Chicago Middle School

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a donation of $40 million to North Chicago Community Unit School District (CUSD) 187 to fund the rebuilding of the district's only middle school: Neal Math & Science Academy. This donation will provide a safer, modernized learning environment to improve student success for children and aims to help improve graduation rates, reduce dropout rates and increase college and career readiness.

While the school's name and location will not be changing, AbbVie's support will enable the middle school to be completely rebuilt into a 21st century learning space. The school's size will increase to 93,000 square feet from 89,000 square feet and support 625 students. This slight increase in capacity ensures that current enrollment needs are met with room to grow in coming years, if needed.

"AbbVie has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to supporting and investing in North Chicago. Today's donation will enable us to provide an updated space for students that is conducive to collaborative learning and helps improve student outcomes," said John Price, district superintendent. "AbbVie's donation will help support our high expectations for student learning in the STEM areas of science, technology, engineering and math while meeting the social and emotional needs of our students."

Over the past six years, AbbVie has worked to improve student success, especially in its global headquarters in North Chicago. Many AbbVie employees, who have committed over 60,000 volunteer hours since 2013, helped renovate every public school library in North Chicago by building learning resource centers, maker spaces and new career pathways facilities, resulting in significant increases in student engagement in literacy and STEM subjects.

"At AbbVie, we understand that education is essential to help young people succeed inside and outside of the classroom," said Laura Schumacher, vice chairman, external affairs and chief legal officer, AbbVie. "By rebuilding North Chicago's middle school, we can help ensure students have the right physical learning environment to help them gain the confidence and tools they need to succeed, recognizing that their potential is limitless and their futures are bright."

AbbVie and the district selected IFF, a mission-driven lender, real estate consultant and developer, to facilitate this project. Headquartered in Chicago, IFF works with nonprofits to plan, finance and build their facilities.

This donation to North Chicago schools is part of a broader $350 million charitable contribution that AbbVie has pledged to nonprofit partners, exemplifying AbbVie's longstanding commitment to children, families and communities and aiming to influence and inspire support for North Chicago and underserved communities across the United States. To learn more, visit AbbVie.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About District 187

North Chicago District 187 is a public school district of 3,400 students serving children in North Chicago and Naval Station Great Lakes in six schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. We are a district committed to transforming outcomes for our students. District 187 is on a mission together to empower each child to write their own story of success, and to prepare each child, academically and socially, to pursue and realize their unique purpose. We do this by putting students at the center of our work and thinking, building strong relationships, considering the whole child, setting high expectations, and doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of students. Follow District 187 on Twitter and Facebook.

