AbbVie Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Lake County Build Houses

In June, over 125 AbbVie volunteers spent one week building with Habitat during AbbVie's 5 th annual Week of Possibilities. On Monday, the volunteers raised the first walls and by Wednesday they installed trusses. In the meantime, they installed insulation to the exterior walls to the house. Additional volunteers attached siding to the garage, while another group installed the rear patio.

Future homeowner Sadika Kneeland is excited about her home, "I feel blessed to be a part of the Habitat program, and I am really excited about our new journey. My family and I can't wait to walk into our new home feeling safe and secure. As we celebrate a lifelong dream, we will share good times and our joy with friends and family once again."

"The AbbVie Foundation is an exceptional partner," said Julie Donovan, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Lake County. "You can see the tangible impact of their volunteering and the difference we collectively make in our communities, not only in the Habitat houses, but in the playground and schools they serve. We are grateful they invited us to partner this year."

Since AbbVie was established as a company five years ago, The AbbVie Foundation has pursued building strong communities as a key area of focus.

"Our employees' spirit for volunteerism drives forward our commitment to strengthening communities, especially for families who live in North Chicago, where our company is headquartered," said Melissa Walsh, vice president, AbbVie Foundation. "Through a strong partnership with Habitat for Humanity, we are able to help create meaningful impact for the Kneeland family and look forward to starting construction for our next local home."

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat is committed to creating opportunities for individuals and families to thrive; to revitalizing neighborhoods and building communities; and to helping transform families through home ownership. We do this by making housing affordable to hardworking people without access to conventional financing and offer individuals a hand up, fueled by our belief in dignity, self-sufficiency, collaboration, and hope. Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat is not a give-away program. Partner Families purchase their houses from Habitat for Humanity at affordable prices. In addition they invest 500 hours of their own labor on the construction of their home and in an intense education program focused on financial literacy and home and yard maintenance. Since 1989 Habitat for Humanity Lake County has served over 200 families with 1,000 individuals - through affordable housing solutions. To learn more visit www.habitatlc.org 847-623-1020

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity Lake County