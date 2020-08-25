AbbVie, Harvard University Form Research Alliance to Address Emergent Viral Diseases

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Harvard University today announced a $30 million collaborative research alliance, launching a multi-pronged effort at Harvard Medical School (HMS) to study and develop novel therapies against emergent viral infections, with a focus on those caused by coronaviruses and by viruses that lead to hemorrhagic fever.

This collaboration aims to rapidly integrate fundamental biology into the preclinical and clinical development of new therapies for viral diseases that address a variety of therapeutic modalities. HMS has led several large-scale, coordinated research efforts launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A key element of having a strong R&D organization is collaboration with top academic institutions, like Harvard Medical School, to develop therapies for patients who need them most," said Michael Severino, M.D., Vice Chairman and President, AbbVie. "There is much to learn about viral diseases and the best way to treat them. By harnessing the power of collaboration, we can develop new therapeutics sooner to ensure the world is better prepared for future potential outbreaks."

"The cataclysmic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us how vital it is to be prepared for the next public health crisis and how critical collaboration is on every level—across disciplines, across institutions, and across national boundaries," said George Q. Daley, M.D., Ph.D., dean of Harvard Medical School. "Harvard Medical School, as the nucleus of an ecosystem of fundamental discovery and therapeutic translation, is uniquely positioned to propel this transformative research alongside allies like AbbVie."

AbbVie will provide $30 million over three years and additional in-kind support leveraging AbbVie's scientists, expertise and facilities to advance collaborative research and early-stage development efforts across five program areas tat address a variety of therapeutic modalities:

Immunity and immunopathology —Study of the fundamental processes that impact the body's critical immune responses to viruses and identification of opportunities for therapeutic intervention.



Led by Uli Von Andrian , M.D., Mallinckrodt Professor of Immunopathology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS and Program Leader of Basic Immunology at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT , and Harvard; and by Jochen Salfeld , Ph.D., Vice President, Immunology and Virology Discovery at AbbVie.





—Study of the fundamental processes that impact the body's critical immune responses to viruses and identification of opportunities for therapeutic intervention. Led by , M.D., Mallinckrodt Professor of Immunopathology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS and Program Leader of Basic Immunology at the Ragon Institute of MGH, , and Harvard; and by , Ph.D., Vice President, Immunology and Virology Discovery at AbbVie.



Led by Pamela Silver , Ph.D., Elliot T. and Onie H. Adams Professor of Biochemistry and Systems Biology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by Steve Elmore , Ph.D., Vice President, Drug Discovery Science and Technology at AbbVie.





—Development of approaches that modulate host proteins in an effort to disrupt the life cycle of emergent viral pathogens. Led by , Ph.D., Elliot T. and Onie H. Adams Professor of Biochemistry and Systems Biology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by , Ph.D., Vice President, Drug Discovery Science and Technology at AbbVie.



Led by Jonathan Abraham , MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Microbiology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by Jochen Salfeld , Ph.D., Vice President, Immunology and Virology Discovery at AbbVie.





—Rapid development of therapeutic antibodies or biologics against emergent pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, to a preclinical or early-clinical stage. Led by , MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Microbiology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by , Ph.D., Vice President, Immunology and Virology Discovery at AbbVie.



Led by Mark Namchuk , PhD, Executive Director of Therapeutics Translation at HMS and Senior Lecturer of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by Steve Elmore , Ph.D., Vice President, Drug Discovery Science and Technology at AbbVie.





—Discovery and early-stage development of small-molecule drugs that would act to prevent replication of known coronaviruses and emergent pathogens. Led by , PhD, Executive Director of Therapeutics Translation at HMS and Senior Lecturer of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS; and by , Ph.D., Vice President, Drug Discovery Science and Technology at AbbVie.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com .

About Harvard Office of Technology Development

Harvard's Office of Technology Development (OTD) promotes the public good by fostering innovation and translating new inventions made at Harvard University into useful products that are available and beneficial to society. Our integrated approach to technology development comprises sponsored research and corporate alliances, intellectual property management, and technology commercialization through venture creation and licensing. To further bridge the academic-industry development gap, Harvard OTD manages the Blavatnik Biomedical Accelerator and the Physical Sciences & Engineering Accelerator. For more information, please visit https://otd.harvard.edu.

About Harvard Medical School

Harvard Medical School has more than 11,000 faculty working in the 11 basic and social science departments comprising the Blavatnik Institute and at the 15 Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals and research institutes: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Cambridge Health Alliance, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, Hebrew SeniorLife, Joslin Diabetes Center, Judge Baker Children's Center, Massachusetts Eye and Ear/Schepens Eye Research Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, McLean Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Network and VA Boston Healthcare System.

