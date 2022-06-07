AbbVie's Rinvoq Already Flexing Its Promotional and Efficacy Muscles to Impact the Ulcerative Colitis Market, According to Spherix Global Insights

Gastroenterologists report strong awareness, familiarity, and patient initiations for Rinvoq, relative to recent launches

EXTON, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest deep dive report published as part of Spherix's Launch Dynamix™: Rinvoq in Ulcerative Colitis (US) service, AbbVie's recently-approved JAK inhibitor is poised to shake up the ulcerative colitis (UC) market, especially among existing oral therapies. A critical component to a successful product launch is awareness, and AbbVie has thus far met that challenge with Rinvoq – resulting in higher levels of patient initiations.

Indeed, unaided awareness of Rinvoq's approval is 17 percentage points higher than that of BMS' Zeposia at the same time post launch. More importantly, over one-third of gastroenterologists rated themselves as very familiar with Rinvoq (compared to only 15% for Zeposia time-aligned post launch).

Sales representative presence has been a key driver of this awareness and familiarity, as more than two-thirds of respondents in the Spherix survey report interacting with a representative for Rinvoq since launch. In contrast, just nearly 40% reported seeing a BMS sales representative after Zeposia's launch.

Slightly over one-third of gastroenterologists have prescribed Rinvoq to at least one patient compared to just 9% for Zeposia at the same time frame post-launch. As a result, the new JAK inhibitor is a clear competitor to oral therapies, Zeposia and Pfizer's Xeljanz. When asked about their most recent Rinvoq initiation, 41% of gastroenterologists considered Zeposia, while 30% considered Xeljanz before ultimately prescribing Rinvoq.

Across the eight efficacy attributes assessed between therapies, at least one-third of physicians identify Rinvoq as more efficacious than Zeposia, while only 11% rated Zeposia as performing better than Rinvoq on any of these attributes. Indeed, a similar pattern exists for Rinvoq versus Xeljanz.

Spherix will continue to monitor any continued progression for Rinvoq in UC with sixteen more monthly pulse assessment and five more deep dive evaluations included in their Launch Dynamix™ service over the next sixteen months.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

