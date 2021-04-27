Abby Lee Miller, Janice Dickinson Attended Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner to Benefit Faber Ryan Youth Foundation in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Hollywood glam was on full display at The Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner, an elegant black-tie affair held in celebration of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

As one of the few in-person red carpet events in Los Angeles on Oscar Night, the viewing dinner was one of the hottest tickets in town and brought out a host of celebrities, including Abby Lee Miller, Janice Dickinson, Porscha Coleman, Lis Vega, Pol' Atteu, Patrik Simpson and Rudy Munoz Stiles, who attended the intimate sit-down dinner at a lavish banquet hall in Hollywood.

"We were really pleased to be able to offer our guests the opportunity to celebrate the Academy Awards in a beautiful setting, with great people, and for a worthy cause," said Charmaine Blake, a powerhouse publicist who has helped launched many careers of Hollywood celebrities and produced many A-List events all over the world.

The event benefited the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which provides mentoring programs and experiences to empower young people with the skills and resilience to succeed in the entertainment industry and life.

In addition, a live auction was held that featured several items from professional athletes and notable celebrities, including an exquisite crown given to Madonna by the late iconic designer Gianni Versace and a gift basket originally designed for Chadwick Boseman before his untimely passing.

Other auctioned items included paintings of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Denzel Washington by artist Joy Petrie.

Guests were also treated to a live performance from Dovley and entertainment throughout the night. They also received amazing giftbags, stuffed with such items as swimwear, Tekneksavr, Whipped Drinks and others.

Images from the event can found at the following link. Photo credit: The Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner/Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/charmaine-blake-oscar-viewing-dinner-to-benefit-th

