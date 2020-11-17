ABC 7 Chicago Captures the Magic of the Season with a Spectacular New Version of the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Headlined by Academy and Grammy Award-Winning Actress/Singer Jennifer Hudson; Pre-Taped, Hour-Long Special Airs Sunday, November 22 and Sunday, November 29 and on abc7chicago.com
Hit Country Music Band Rascal Flatts and Grammy/Tony Award-Winning Actress/Singer Heather Headley turn in Amazing Performances; Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, from the Walt Disney World Resort® in Florida will light up Chicago's Magnificent Mile
Nov 17, 2020, 15:21 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival promises to entertain and brighten spirits in Chicago and around the country when ABC 7 kicks off a spectacular new version of this anticipated holiday tradition, Sunday, November 22 from 6-7 PM and Sunday, November 29 from 4-5 PM and available on abc7chicago.com. The amazing Jennifer Hudson, Chicago born and raised, will be showcased from the beautiful Magnificent Mile. ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as hosts of this pre-taped, nationally syndicated special with ABC 7's Janet Davies contributing.
ABC 7 Chicago President and General Manager John Idler said, "Although the procession down Michigan Avenue cannot take place this year, the show goes on for viewers across the country. This ABC 7 special captures the joy of the season with dazzling performances from some of Chicago's most treasured artists."
A whimsical winter wonderland set, with Chicago's Michigan Avenue vistas, serve as the backdrop for these dynamic vocal performances by Jennifer Hudson and Heather Headley.
Platinum and chart-topping country music stars Rascal Flatts will contribute their special sound. Other performances will include Disney's amazing a cappella group DCappella; folk, soul, pop duo Johnnyswim; Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall; American Idol winner Laine Hardy, international global pop group Now United; Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby from Disney's Broadway Musical FROZEN.
Mickey and Minnie will give the cue to light up a million twinkling lights along Chicago's Magnificent Mile. And the irrepressible Santa will find an unconventional way to make a traditional visit.
The BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com and will be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com and on the ABC 7 connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Broadcast times can be checked in local listings.
