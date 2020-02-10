ABC 7 Eyewitness News to Present Two, Live Debates In The Democratic And Republican Races For Cook County State's Attorney, February 27 And 28, Through Partnership With League Of Women Voters And Univision Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run-up to the March 17 primary election, ABC 7 Chicago will be the home for two, live debates, continuing the station's long-standing tradition of producing and broadcasting political debates. ABC 7 will partner with the League of Women Voters of Cook County and Univision Chicago to present two, hour-long, commercial-free debates. On Thursday, February 27 the Republican candidates running for the office of Cook County State's Attorney, Christopher Pfannkuche and Patrick O'Brien, will debate at 7 PM. On Friday, February 28 the Democratic candidates running for Cook County State's Attorney, incumbent Kim Foxx, Bill Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti, will debate at 7 PM.

The Republican Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, Thursday, February 27 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March at 1 PM . ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Enrique Rodriguez.

The Democratic Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, on Friday, February 28 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March 1 at Noon . ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Judy Hsu will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Erika Maldonado.

Univision Chicago WGBO 66 will air the Republican Debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Saturday, February 29 at 5 PM and the Democratic debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Sunday, March 1 at 10 AM. The debates will be streamed live on the Univision Chicago App at 7 PM on February 27 and 28th.

The League of Women Voters of Cook County, and Univision Chicago are ABC 7's partners in these debates.

