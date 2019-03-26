ABC 7's Windy City Live Teams Up With America's Leading Online Grocer To Kick Off Peapod's Next Best Contest

CHICAGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC 7's Windy City LIVE and America's leading online grocer, Peapod, are searching Chicagoland for Peapod's Next Best new product through an on-air contest which kicked off March 22 and continues through April 4 at 2 PM on ABC 7. It's the fourth consecutive time ABC 7 and Peapod have teamed up to find a hometown 'Next Best' winner.

Popular Peapod food expert Tony Stallone will join co-hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini as the best and brightest of Chicago's food and beverage talent tell the compelling stories behind what makes their products great. The winner of Peapod's Next Best will receive a one-year distribution deal with access to over 100,000 households across Chicago, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. The winner will be announced during Windy City LIVE on April 29.

"Peapod is a born in Chicago success story, but Chicago isn't just our hometown, it also has a vibrant food scene with unprecedented talent and creativity," said Carrie Bienkowski, Chief Marketing Officer of Peapod. "It's an honor to support the next generation of local entrepreneurs. Our core focus on simplifying our customers' lives hasn't changed but the way we do it has. We help them with smart shopping solutions like meal prep shortcuts, local product features and allergen filters. We also designed our website experience to be both functional and inspirational. We have personalized shopping features that enable our customers to complete their full weekly shop in just minutes but we also enable discovery of new products, recipes and meal ideas."

Stallone said, "We started out right here in Chicago and gradually expanded to 24 U.S. markets over 30 years of innovation. We are constantly working to find new ways to deliver convenience, great value and incredible tasting products to our customers, and we love knowing that the Next Best product in food or beverage is going to be found right here in sweet home Chicago."

Selected entrants will be scored on their products taste, packaging, marketability, innovation and product strategy. Those entrants will then pitch their product to Tony Stallone and a panel of chef judges at ABC 7 for a series of segments to air following the announcement of the Winner on April 29th.

For complete details and your chance to enter, visit WindyCityLIVE.com.

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

