ABC Fine Wine & Spirits celebrates opening of Fort Lauderdale store with Pappy Van Winkle raffle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer, announced it will celebrate its new Fort Lauderdale location with a raffle that gives in-store guests the chance to purchase a bottle of one of four highly coveted bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle (10 Year, 12 Year or 15 Year) and William Larue Weller.

Four lucky winners who enter the raffle will win the opportunity to purchase one of the four bottles at ABC's regular retail price. These bourbons typically require ABC Vault access and are not regularly available because they are highly allocated around the country. A bottle of any of these bourbons could fetch upward of $1,000 on the resale market, which is why the opportunity to purchase at retail value is appealing to bourbon enthusiasts.

The raffle starts Aug. 25 and the winners will be randomly chosen and notified Sept. 30. It is limited to two entries per person 21+. Purchase is not required to enter this ABC contest or to win the opportunity to purchase any of the available bottles. Entries must be submitted inside the new ABC Fine Wine & Spirits store in Fort Lauderdale located at 901 SE 17th St. Participants can ask a team member about how to enter the raffle once inside the store. This is the only South Florida location offering this Pappy raffle.

To learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, please visit abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on these platforms: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact

Ms. Peyton Whittington

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

407.738.0310

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits