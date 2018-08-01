ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stocks exclusive Florida-made vodka

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida family-owned company, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is exclusively selling Coast Handcrafted Vodka , which donates a dollar of every sale back to the Coastal Conservation Association .

Coast Vodka embodies the Floridian lifestyle while supporting the state in an eco-friendly shatterproof container. The 1.75L spirit comes in a 100-percent recyclable grab-and-go box, making it easy to transport to the beach or pool, take on a boat and more. Coast employs notes of powdered sugar, pepper, lemongrass, and slate, giving it its clear and pure aroma. The vodka is part of the Sourced & Certified collection, hand-selected by ABC wine and spirits experts and purchased directly from makers and distillers around the world at a lower price which is guaranteed to save guests money.

"Coast Vodka gives us an opportunity to sell a great product in unique packaging while giving back to a cause the ABC team cares deeply about and has supported for a long time," said Jess Bailes, Sr. Exec. Vice President.

Coast Vodka donates one dollar from the sale of each box to the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The CCA's mission is to help restore Florida's fragile marine resources, including reef development, oyster restorations, shoreline stabilizations, and the planting of hundreds of acres of salt marsh, seagrass beds and mangroves.

"We're extremely excited to be a part of ABC's initiative to create a Florida-made, Florida-focused vodka to bring awareness to our state's marine resources," said Brian Gorski, CCA Florida Executive Director. "We are grateful for our expanding partnership with the ABC brand and look forward to continuing our marine habitat restoration efforts around the state with their support."

Coast Vodka is made by Kozuba & Sons, a family-owned distillery whose owners now live and distill in St. Petersburg, Florida. It is distilled six times and the water used to finish is local Florida water purified through reverse osmosis.

The vodka is 80 proof and is available for $25.99 at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. To buy online, visit our abcfws.com .

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has 123 stores throughout Florida. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

