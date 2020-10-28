ABC to Seed Sarah Frey's Book: The Growing Season

KEENES, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frey Farms Founder and CEO Sarah Frey, author of the bestselling book "The Growing Season," will serve as co-executive producer of the ABC television production of "The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life–and Saved an American Farm."

As reported by Deadline last week, the show is based on Frey's recently published "The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life–and Saved an American Farm." Frey's memoir detailed her hardscrabble background and the shift she made from rural poverty to creating a widely successful family business. The New York Times has dubbed Frey "America's Pumpkin Queen."

Colette Burson will serve as the showrunner, which is the person who has overall creative authority and management responsibility, with Danny Strong as a non-writing executive producer. Danny Strong Productions Chief Mandy Safavi will also serve as co-executive producer.

Danny Strong, the founder of Danny Strong Productions, is an American actor, film and television writer, director and producer. As an actor, Strong is best known for his roles as Jonathan Levinson in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Doyle McMaster in "Gilmore Girls." He also wrote the screenplays for "Recount," the HBO adaptation "Game Change," "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and the two-part finale of "The Hunger Games" film trilogy, "Mockingjay – Part 1" and "Mockingjay – Part 2." Strong is also a co-creator, executive producer and writer for the Fox series "Empire."

Strong has won two Emmy Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, a Producers Guild of America Award and an NAACP Image Award.

Colette Burson is an American television writer, screenwriter, producer and director. She is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the HBO television show, "Hung." In 2018 she worked as an executive producer on "This Close" (Sundance Channel) and as a consulting producer for "Los Espookys" for HBO. She also wrote for "The Riches" and is the writer and director of the 2017 film "Permanent."

Frey stated, "I am honored that ABC is seeding 'The Growing Season' for a larger audience. Working with Colette Burson, Danny Strong and Mandy Safavit is an honor. Stories from rural America are often overlooked. There is so much richness and diversity in agriculture, and I am excited to share more of the stories that connect us to each other, our food and the land."

About Sarah Frey and Frey Farms



Frey Farms is a Certified Woman Owned Business founded by Sarah Frey in 1992. Today, headquartered in Keenes, Ill, Sarah and her four older brothers operate farms and facilities in seven states. Frey Farms distributes its fruits and vegetables throughout the country through its Sarah's Homegrown label. With a mission to end food waste in the fresh produce industry, the family makes natural food products and beverages from imperfect or "ugly fruit." They feature a complete line of juices through Sarah's Homegrown Tsamma Watermelon Juice.

Sarah Frey has been described by the New York Times as "the Pumpkin Queen of America." Sarah sells more pumpkins than any other producer in the United States. Her family business, Frey Farms, plants thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables in Indiana and six other states.

She is the author of "The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life–and Saved an American Farm," published by Random House in August of 2020.

