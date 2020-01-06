Abcam Announces Successful Acquisition of Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business, Enhancing Its Conjugation Capability

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology business, which includes Innova and TGR Biosciences, as of 1st January 2020. Abcam and Expedeon are fully committed to providing continued access to Expedeon's proteomics and immunology products and support so that the life science community can perform their research and development without interruption.

Dr John Baker, SVP Product Portfolio and Innovation, Abcam, commented:

"Our reputation as an innovator in the field of biological reagents, coupled with our dedicated global commercialisation infrastructure, will allow us to make these technologies readily available globally. We have had teams working on conjugation for several years and the combination of this expertise with the Expedeon portfolio and other complementary conjugation technologies, including BrickBio's, provides a very powerful platform to enable us to deliver the precision research tools required to address the majority of life science assays used today and those emerging in the future."

Protein labelling is essential to biological research in proteomics and 84% of researchers are looking for conjugation ready solutions[1]. Proteomics research requires the use of molecular labels that are covalently attached to a protein of interest to facilitate detection or purification of the protein or its binding partners. With conjugation kits for over 50 types of labels for applications across the life science industry, Expedeon technology supports a diverse set of labels, including enzymes, metals, oligos, and fluorescent proteins. Abcam will combine the newly acquired capture and conjugation technologies with its extensive antibody and protein expertise to expand and enhance its portfolio of off-the-shelf and custom reagents and tools.

About Abcam

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading, antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its extensive portfolio of over 100,000 products.

With ten sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,100 strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

