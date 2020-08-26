Abcentra Appoints Accomplished Drug Developer, Timothy Wright, to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcentra LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce Timothy Wright, M.D., General Partner at Time Bioventures, has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Wright is an accomplished rheumatologist and drug developer with an impressive track record. His leadership was instrumental in the development of several commercially successful therapeutics.

Wright joins Abcentra having held senior leadership roles in R&D at Pfizer, Novartis, California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr/Scripps Research), and Regulus Therapeutics. In these roles in Pharma and Biotech, he contributed to over 100 drug development programs, resulting in numerous marketed products including Lyrica®, Ilaris®, Cosentyx®, and Entresto®.

After completing his M.D., post-doctoral clinical, and research training at Johns Hopkins, Wright served as Chief of Rheumatology at the University of Pittsburgh. He has published more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and reviews.

"As a significant stakeholder in Abcentra, Cedars-Sinai is delighted that the company has added yet another talented leader to the team," said Edward Prunchunas, Abcentra Board Member and Chief Financial Officer of Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles. "Abcentra stands to benefit tremendously from Dr. Wright's extensive drug development and medical background. We extend our warmest welcome to Dr. Wright and look forward to working with him."

"I am very excited to be a part Abcentra's team and to contribute my background and expertise to Abcentra's programs, which address serious unmet medical needs in cardiovascular disease," said Wright. "Orticumab, and Abcentra's other biologics in development, are uniquely suited to advance the standard of care in diseases with increased cardiometabolic risk. I look forward to working with the management team as we advance orticumab into clinical development within the next few months."

About Abcentra

Abcentra is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new drugs for cardiovascular diseases. Our pipeline focuses on patient populations with high-risk of cardiometabolic complications that are exacerbated by chronic inflammation for which there are currently no suitable therapeutics, including patients with inflammatory diseases and patients with residual inflammation from lipoprotein(a). Our lead compound, orticumab, is a novel monoclonal antibody the blocks inflammation from oxidized low-density lipoprotein and is slated to begin a phase 2 study later this year.

