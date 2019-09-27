ABCO Energy Announces Commercial Sale Of Solar Power And HVAC Installation For $185,000

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ABCE), the Arizona provider of integrated energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a performance-based energy efficiency solution concept for a Tucson industrial building facility. Performance-based systems rely on the savings from analyzed energy efficiency improvements to reduce their overall electrical energy cost, which is our benchmark for delivering demand reduction measures.

This industrial sale contract consists of $110,000 of solar equipment and $59,000 of HVAC equipment for a total project of $169,000. This project will save the manufacturer customer approximately $670,000 over the next 25 years. It is the goal of ABCO Energy to provide the most cost effective program for our customers and not just sell one product when several may be the most economical alternative.

ABCO Energy provides the contacts to financing for the majority of its commercial and residential customers and therefore needs the best approach for funding the financing payments through cost reductions for the customer. We survey the energy usage to assess the most effective program for the customer and then help them make it happen with the best funding.

"As a leading energy solutions provider, ABCO is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions. We go from start to finish with our customers, by providing financing, designing and installing the system, helping to save money on utility bills and providing 'green' properties." said Charles O'Dowd, President of ABCO. "We take extra steps to provide ongoing installation, operations and maintenance."

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.

Safe Harbor Statement

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

SOURCE ABCO Energy, Inc.