ABCoA Deal Pack Announces Integration with Berkshire Risk Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a leading software company offering the highest standards of excellence geared for the used car industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has developed complete software solutions for used car dealerships and finance companies. With a mission to pioneer an all-in-one BHPH ecosystem, with end-to-end visibility of all business operations, ABCoA adds Berkshire Risk Services to its long list of integrations with its five-star rated DMS and Loan Management System, Deal Pack.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) Deal Pack

The Deal Pack product line is packed with features designed to help businesses run more efficiently while managing to maintain an intuitive and user-friendly design. Written by accountants and perfected by industry leaders, Deal Pack comes equipped with a built-in accounting module, allowing businesses to handle all of their needs within one system.

Deal Pack's integration with Berkshire Risk Services gives its users peace of mind knowing they can manage the risk of uninsured property losses automatically. For more information regarding Deal Pack's integration with Berkshire Risk Services, please visit dealpack.com/blog/insurance-tracking-made-easy.

About Berkshire Risk Services

Berkshire Risk Services is a specialty provider of collateral protection insurance and insurance monitoring solutions for the BHPH and subprime auto finance sector. These powerful risk management tools, combined with Berkshire Risk's innovative program design, can help dealers minimize the risk of uninsured damage losses that can eat away at profits. Berkshire Risk Services is licensed nationally. For more information about Berkshire Risk Services, please call 913-433-7075 or visit www.berkshirerisk.com.

About ABCoA Deal Pack DMS

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a cutting-edge software development company specializing in end-to-end software solutions for the subprime finance industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and white glove service and support. Deal Pack is the flagship software product of ABCoA, a privately-owned, Florida-based company. For more information, please call 904-354-2073 or visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com.

Contact: Evelyn "Evie" Hedy, Vice President

T 800.526.5832

F 904.354.6332

E [email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

