ABC's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to talk weather with PA Cyber 4th graders

MIDLAND, Pa., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief meteorologist for ABC News will visit The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School students next week thanks to their fourth-grade science teacher, who recently won a contest for her class.

Science and math teacher Lindsay Glass entered and won an Instagram contest to have Ginger Zee conduct a virtual Weather Q&A with her class. Zee is the chief meteorologist for ABC News, forecasting for and reporting on the nation's weather on programs such as "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight."

The question-and-answer session will take place on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m. Glass told her students once all the arrangements were official.

"I'm excited and I know that they're excited, so it's just great," Glass said, who recently completed a weather unit with her classes. "We did an experiment about clouds with shaving cream and water. A lot of kids did it at home on their own and I did it in the class and they followed it, and they were just loving it."

Glass and another PA Cyber teacher Eva Lumley came across an Instagram video Zee posted promoting the latest release in her book series. Zee was offering to pick five teachers to participate in a Zoom or Collaborate classroom session. The two teachers discussed how great this opportunity would be for PA Cyber students.

"I commented back to Eva, 'this would be awesome for our students here in science. You know how much they love the weather,' not to mention both of us — myself and Eva — like Ginger Zee, too."

A couple of days later, Zee sent an Instagram message to Glass notifying her that she won, adding that she would love to come into her class and talk to the kids.

Zee will talk to the students about general weather via Blackboard Collaborate, giving them a virtual field trip experience. Glass' two fourth-grade science classes will attend the session.

"We do a weather unit in science for fourth grade, so I thought it would be a great opportunity. I talked about meteorologists in my unit and the students and I talked about how clouds are formed, different types of clouds and precipitation; we talked about the water cycle, tornadoes, hurricanes, and things like that, so they already know a little bit about meteorology," Glass said.

"I was so excited when I got the message back on Instagram. I was so excited for the kids because I know how much they loved the weather unit that we did," Glass added.

A New York Times best-selling author, Zee released a new book, "Chasing Helicity Through the Storm," the third in her science trilogy. Zee has worked on the ground during major weather events and dozens of historic storms including Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy, according to her biography, and is dedicated to getting young people interested in science and respecting the environment and the atmosphere around them.

Contact: Larissa Dudkiewicz

[email protected]

(412) 538-9742

SOURCE Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School