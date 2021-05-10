Abdelaziz Ali Elsanjak MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROANOKE, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Abdelaziz Ali Elsanjak MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nephrologist for his professional achievements in the medical field and his dedication to serving the community at Valley Nephrology Associates.

For over 40 years, Valley Nephrology Associates has been highly committed to providing the best comprehensive kidney care to their patients in Southwest Virginia. The well-trained providers specialize in the treatment of kidney disorders, kidney disease, and high blood pressure. At Valley Nephrology Associates, they offer Chronic Care Management, Dialysis Access Treatments, Home Hemodialysis, and Pediatric Nephrology, to name a few.



Having led an impressive medical career since 1991, Dr. Abdelaziz Ali Elsanjak is a practicing Nephrologist specializing in kidney transplant, C-reactive protein (CRP), Hypertension, and more. He joined Valley Nephrology Associates from Danville, Virginia, where he practiced as a Nephrologist. Dedicated to serving his patients, he demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion. Alongside his primary role at Valley Nephrology Associates, Dr. Elsanjak is a Medical Director of the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is also an appointed faculty member at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Elsanjak received his medical degree in Sudan and began practicing medicine there. He relocated to the United States and acquired additional training in Internal Medicine and Nephrology at Texas Tech University in 2004. Then he went on to complete a Research Nephrology Fellowship at the Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, followed by a Transplant Nephrology Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is currently taking his board exams.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Elsanjak maintains active memberships with the American Society of Transplantation and the American College of Physicians. He is also a distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology and board-certified in internal medicine and nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Dr. Elsanjak dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Ama, his father, Ali, and his mother, Sitana. He also dedicates this to Dr. Anil Kandlaker, Dr. John Birsch, Dr. Agi Djamali, Dr. James Burke, and Dr. Edgar Milford.

To learn more, please visit http://www.valleynephrologyassociates.com/.

